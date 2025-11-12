WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re...
President Trump Signs Bill Ending the Schumer Shutdown and Officially Reopening the Federa...
VIP
Member of Parliament Waiting for Apology From BBC for Misrepresenting Quote
Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the...
Video Reportedly Proves AOC Could Beat JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a...
Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California
Schumer Shutdown Comes to an End: House Passed CR on It's Way to...
Scientists Warn of New Ice Age and Rising Oceans as Gulf Stream Collapses
Jeffrey Epstein Had a NYT BFF: 'Heads Up, Jeff—Investigative Hounds on Your Scent',...
Man Who Bloodied TPUSA Vendor at UC Berkeley Event Identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz
Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Former Right-Hand Gal Charged With Pilfering $225 Thousand From...
VIP
Charlie Kirk's Final Warning: The Immigration 'Scam' He Died Fighting Is Now Crushing...
John Cleese Deletes Post About Trump and the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Loser’
Dem Senator Duckworth's Aide Forges Docs to Spring Repeat Illegal Immigrant—DUI Rap Sheet...

Defeated Hakeem Jeffries Unleashes a Rant of Lies as the Schumer Shutdown Ends and His Sombrero Descends

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:20 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted 222-209 to end the 43-day Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Six sane Democrats joined Republicans in pushing the bill through. It now goes the President Donald Trump to be signed. As expected, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was furious before the vote ended.

Advertisement

He went ballistic, of course. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries is LOSING IT on the House floor in pathetic fashion

"The American people will THROW Republicans out of their jobs NEXT YEAR, and end the Speakership of Donald J. Trump once and for ALL! THAT'S how this fight ends!"

"You jam your EXTREMISM down the throats of the American people! THAT'S the reason the government was shut down by Republicans and Donald Trump!"

What a BRUTAL lie, as DEMOCRATS voted over a dozen times to shutter the government because they couldn't get $1.5T, funding for illegals, useless foreign programs, and left-wing state media.

Hakeem endorsed pain and suffering for the past several weeks. He and Chuck disgust tens of MILLIONS of Americans.

See if you can count all the lies. (WATCH)

These Democrat tears are delicious. Better grab a cup. Nope, going to need some buckets.

Recommended

Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the Test (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Posters say Jeffries deserves an award for his histrionics.

Is he a theater kid?

Jeffries’s ridiculous rant was full of dishonest whoppers. Is he being paid per lie now?

It’s not like Democrats just elected a VA Attorney General who sent text messages where he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die. Oh, wait. They did.

Commenters say the socialists in the Democrat Party are going to eat Jeffries, Senator Schumer, and others alive.

Advertisement

So many Democrats are about to be primaried in the coming elections.

Posters want Jeffries to put on his sombrero and let the tears roll. (WATCH)

Ah, a Bluesky chorus. You just know they’re dying over there tonight. It's music to our ears.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the Test (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
Video Reportedly Proves AOC Could Beat JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a Debate
Brett T.
Scientists Warn of New Ice Age and Rising Oceans as Gulf Stream Collapses
Brett T.
Man Who Bloodied TPUSA Vendor at UC Berkeley Event Identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Stansbury Changed 'Explosive' Tone FAST After a CNN Host Called Out Her Party's Redaction Game
Doug P.
Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the Test (Guess What Happened Next) Doug P.
Advertisement