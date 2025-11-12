Defeated Hakeem Jeffries Unleashes a Rant of Lies as the Schumer Shutdown Ends and His Sombrero Descends

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted 222-209 to end the 43-day Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Six sane Democrats joined Republicans in pushing the bill through. It now goes the President Donald Trump to be signed. As expected, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was furious before the vote ended.

He went ballistic, of course. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries is LOSING IT on the House floor in pathetic fashion "The American people will THROW Republicans out of their jobs NEXT YEAR, and end the Speakership of Donald J. Trump once and for ALL! THAT'S how this fight ends!" "You jam your EXTREMISM down the throats of the American people! THAT'S the reason the government was shut down by Republicans and Donald Trump!" What a BRUTAL lie, as DEMOCRATS voted over a dozen times to shutter the government because they couldn't get $1.5T, funding for illegals, useless foreign programs, and left-wing state media. Hakeem endorsed pain and suffering for the past several weeks. He and Chuck disgust tens of MILLIONS of Americans.

See if you can count all the lies. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: Hakeem Jeffries is LOSING IT on the House floor in pathetic fashion



"The American people will THROW Republicans out of their jobs NEXT YEAR, and end the Speakership of Donald J. Trump once and for ALL! THAT'S how this fight ends!"



"You jam your EXTREMISM down the… pic.twitter.com/eO1THRjAme — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

I’m enjoying this meltdown, so bigly. 🤣😂 — Frank Kopylov (@Frank_Kopylov1) November 13, 2025

These Democrat tears are delicious. Better grab a cup. Nope, going to need some buckets.

Posters say Jeffries deserves an award for his histrionics.

Hakeem needs to be nominated for an Academy Award! 🏆 Pure theater. — Terri Schnabel (@TerriSchna12481) November 13, 2025

I’m really tired of his finger pointing, hand thrashing & non stop hand gestures. Is it theatrics or just me? — Romich (@romich1011) November 13, 2025

FauxBama is really on top of the theatrics this evening. — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) November 13, 2025

Is he a theater kid?

Jeffries’s ridiculous rant was full of dishonest whoppers. Is he being paid per lie now?

"We're willing to find bipartisan commonground."



Yeah, as long as it involves US agreeing with YOU, Hakeem 🙄 Yeesh... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 13, 2025

Jeffries accusing Republicans of extremism is really a humorous irony. Can't even get mad it's so funny... — Liz (@Liz447431) November 13, 2025

It’s not like Democrats just elected a VA Attorney General who sent text messages where he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die. Oh, wait. They did.

Commenters say the socialists in the Democrat Party are going to eat Jeffries, Senator Schumer, and others alive.

Jeffries ranting like this just shows how scared they are. Trump and the America First crowd have them shook, and they know the tide is changing. Buckle up. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) November 13, 2025

Dollar Store Obama is fighting for his job.



If he doesn't make AOC happy he's out. — Behind the News (@BehindNewsShow) November 13, 2025

So many Democrats are about to be primaried in the coming elections.

Posters want Jeffries to put on his sombrero and let the tears roll. (WATCH)

This is all I’m hearing from him pic.twitter.com/dm1D7NqeOM — End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) November 13, 2025

I can hear the choir already🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NtO5UhvtFw — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) November 13, 2025

Ah, a Bluesky chorus. You just know they’re dying over there tonight. It's music to our ears.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

