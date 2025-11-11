Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Elusive Manhood

We’re well past a week since Halloween ended, but Vice President JD Vance’s costume is still haunting Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson. The prepubescent snowflake recently ran crying to the ‘I’ve Had It Podcast’ hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan to call Vance a ‘loser’ and a 'failed drag queen.'

Start here. (READ)

Harry Sisson says he has "had it" with JD Vance's Halloween costume on the I've Had It Podcast."JD Vance is such a f*cking loser. He is such a loser... I think, Jennifer, you described him as a failed drag queen." "I hate JD Vance and so I've certainly had it with his dumb*ss costume, his dumb*ss face and everything he does."Looks like the costume was a success.

We wonder if this Sisson meltdown will last until Thanksgiving. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

NEW: Harry Sisson says he has "had it" with JD Vance's Halloween costume on the I've Had It Podcast.



"JD Vance is such a f*cking loser. He is such a loser... I think, Jennifer, you described him as a failed drag queen."



"I hate JD Vance and so I've certainly had it with his… pic.twitter.com/Nz0s20WVkL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2025

He’s still crying lol 😂 — American Made 🦅 (@_FloridaPatriot) November 11, 2025

That’s why he ran to his mommies.

Posters say we should have posted additional warnings besides ‘language’ to the video.

When that screen popped up, all I could think was, "A metrosexual, testosterone lacking, boy sandwiched between two hideous booze-hags with bad face lifts." — Gerry0302 (@nalepa0302) November 11, 2025

OMG. Look at that lineup. Talk about insecure losers. — Jeff S (@GTR_JeffS) November 11, 2025

Three insufferable white liberal chicks on a podcast — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 11, 2025

Chicks? That's disrespectful. Let’s say ‘harpies’ instead.

Commenters say Sisson can only dream of being as accomplished as Vance.

JD is a US Marine who served a tour of duty in Iraq. He graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He co-founded a venture capital firm. He wrote a best-selling memoir. He founded a nonprofit to address issues like opioid addiction. He was elected Senator. He is currently VP of the United States. Yep, what a f****** loser. — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) November 11, 2025

This is literally the only thing JD Vance said to Harry



He’s just ridding the victim narrative for clout pic.twitter.com/htQAGoF0E0 — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) November 11, 2025

He says that the VP is such an insecure man, while using a smoother on his camera filter and a deeper voice on his mic. What a little loser @harryjsisson is. — Ai™ (@Ai420a12) November 11, 2025

There's nothing authentic about Sisson.

He's traumatized by Vance’s video. We still can’t believe this video clip of Sisson on Piers Morgan’s show is real. (WATCH)

Next year JD can go as Harry for Halloween pic.twitter.com/CHuSsiJFaq — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) November 11, 2025

23 years old? My God, Harry Sisson is practically a little baby. A little baby boy. — Thatherton (@Thatherton2) November 11, 2025

Harry Sissy is a petulant child — Linda Traitz (@LindaTraitz) November 11, 2025

He’ll forever be a child and never come close to being the man Vance is.

