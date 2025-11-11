Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Elusive Manhood

Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy Ame...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on November 11, 2025
Twitter

We’re well past a week since Halloween ended, but Vice President JD Vance’s costume is still haunting Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson. The prepubescent snowflake recently ran crying to the ‘I’ve Had It Podcast’ hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan to call Vance a ‘loser’ and a 'failed drag queen.'

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Harry Sisson says he has "had it" with JD Vance's Halloween costume on the I've Had It Podcast."JD Vance is such a f*cking loser. He is such a loser... I think, Jennifer, you described him as a failed drag queen."

"I hate JD Vance and so I've certainly had it with his dumb*ss costume, his dumb*ss face and everything he does."Looks like the costume was a success.

We wonder if this Sisson meltdown will last until Thanksgiving. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That’s why he ran to his mommies.

Posters say we should have posted additional warnings besides ‘language’ to the video.

Advertisement

Chicks? That's disrespectful. Let’s say ‘harpies’ instead.

Commenters say Sisson can only dream of being as accomplished as Vance.

JD is a US Marine who served a tour of duty in Iraq. He graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He co-founded a venture capital firm. He wrote a best-selling memoir. He founded a nonprofit to address issues like opioid addiction. He was elected Senator. He is currently VP of the United States. Yep, what a f****** loser.

— Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) November 11, 2025

Advertisement

There's nothing authentic about Sisson.

He's traumatized by Vance’s video. We still can’t believe this video clip of Sisson on Piers Morgan’s show is real. (WATCH)

He’ll forever be a child and never come close to being the man Vance is.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement