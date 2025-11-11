Joe Biden’s Surprise Visit to a Virginia Restaurant Creates a New Meme That Represents Us All

We have another Joe Biden sighting, this time in Northern Virginia at an Italian restaurant. Biden did his usual shuffling around while looking lost. But this time something magical happened (more on that in a bit).

But see if you can spot it in this video. (WATCH)

"Oh my God."



Joe Biden shows up to a restaurant in Northern Virginia to a STUNNED crowd.



The lights are on but nobody is home. Sad. pic.twitter.com/MlRrmsGeQl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 12, 2025

That's the guy KJP and others in the administration "couldn't keep up with" behind closed doors? Wow! — bird cheat (@birdcheat) November 12, 2025

Yeah, Joe totally could have served through 2029 🙄 — Davis Merriman (@DavisMerriman1) November 12, 2025

‘Sharp as a tack!’

Commenters say every time Biden wanders into public, it looks like a horror movie or a rerun of In Living Color.

Do they not realize every time they trot out the old guy, he looks more & more like he escaped the makeup trailer from Night of the Living Dead? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 12, 2025

"What's this place? Is it my birthday? Who are all these people? I need a new diaper. Where's Jill?" — This guy reckons (@GuyReckons) November 12, 2025

Poor guy is looking more and more like Fire Marshal Bill — Danny Archer (@mastodonkey) November 12, 2025

‘Don’t worry, folks. I’m a fire marshal!’

Not everyone was thrilled to see the former president. There was one restaurant goer who summed up the whole Biden visit.

The dude in the red hoodie is my favorite part of this video. — Mollie (@Molliedumur) November 12, 2025

His was yet another date ruined by politics. — Trip Hazard (@TripHazard11) November 12, 2025

Now, that’s hilarious.

We love it when a new meme is delivered into the world. (WATCH)

The guy has no idea how many millions of people in this country he represents. — Tim Snell (@tj_snell) November 12, 2025

Poor guy just wanted dinner. Now he's a meme — Uncle O'fear (@leanrum) November 12, 2025

And he owes meme immortality to a chance encounter with Joe Biden. We're all the guy in the red hoodie.

