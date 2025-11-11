On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’...
Joe Biden’s Surprise Visit to a Virginia Restaurant Creates a New Meme That Represents Us All

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

We have another Joe Biden sighting, this time in Northern Virginia at an Italian restaurant. Biden did his usual shuffling around while looking lost. But this time something magical happened (more on that in a bit).

But see if you can spot it in this video. (WATCH)

‘Sharp as a tack!’

Commenters say every time Biden wanders into public, it looks like a horror movie or a rerun of In Living Color.

‘Don’t worry, folks. I’m a fire marshal!’

Not everyone was thrilled to see the former president. There was one restaurant goer who summed up the whole Biden visit.

Now, that’s hilarious.

We love it when a new meme is delivered into the world. (WATCH)

And he owes meme immortality to a chance encounter with Joe Biden. We're all the guy in the red hoodie.

