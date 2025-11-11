Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably Claims Help Is Rare

On Sunday, a handful of rogue Senate Democrats joined Republicans to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Since then, pro-shutdown Democrats have been scrambling to spin their impending defeat once the House sends the bill to President Donald Trump’s desk. The latest desperate attempt is blaming the dying legacy media for not helping Democrats enough.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Summer Lee complains that legacy media isn't helping Democrats nearly enough:



“We need the media, and we rarely have the media." pic.twitter.com/dh9znupwOO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

Only someone who always had the media could even conceive of making such a statement. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) November 11, 2025

It’s laughable.

Commenters are chuckling at Summer Lee because the majority of ‘mainstream’ outlets are nakedly pro-Democrat.

I don’t know how they can get this impression? Outside of a few right-leaning media outlets, every one of them is leaning left and propping up the democrats. It’s bizarre that they think otherwise. pic.twitter.com/spu8EFc5os — SK (@SteCK1878) November 11, 2025

ABC CBS NBC CNN MSNBC NYT

Tell me which one of these you do not have — Tom H (@hou96862) November 11, 2025

Yep, and this fake tan potato head at the top of the list. pic.twitter.com/397ub4Z2Bh — Thomas (@tmlamia1) November 11, 2025

It's part of the “Trump is attacking the media with threats and lawsuits and they’re all caving!” narrative — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

None of them is caving in their coverage of Trump; they’re all as pro-Democrat as they’ve always been.

Democrats are just ticked their ‘news’ networks are incapable of upping their propaganda because they’re maxed out. It’s giving them the sads.

They are all doing this now. Trying to create this narrative that they are somehow victims of MSM. It's unreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

What timeline have we entered, and which consultant is telling all of them to continue saying this obvious and provable lie? — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 11, 2025

Democrats are so accustomed to a fawning, sycophantic media that even the slightest challenges are viewed as backstabbing betrayals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

Even the tamest questions send Democrats into a meltdown.

Commenters say there are plenty of ‘journalists’ who will still be lying for their fellow Democrats, but it can never be enough for them.

That’s all they do is lie for them! 😒 — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 11, 2025

The leftists are not happy unless the media is in 99.9% ideological lockstep with every story and appearance they make — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2025

It’s that point one percent that’s killing Democrats. How terrible for them. Hang in there, Summer.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

