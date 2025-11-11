Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably Claims Help Is Rare

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Sunday, a handful of rogue Senate Democrats joined Republicans to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Since then, pro-shutdown Democrats have been scrambling to spin their impending defeat once the House sends the bill to President Donald Trump’s desk. The latest desperate attempt is blaming the dying legacy media for not helping Democrats enough.

Check this out. (WATCH)

It’s laughable.

Commenters are chuckling at Summer Lee because the majority of ‘mainstream’ outlets are nakedly pro-Democrat.

None of them is caving in their coverage of Trump; they’re all as pro-Democrat as they’ve always been. 

Democrats are just ticked their ‘news’ networks are incapable of upping their propaganda because they’re maxed out. It’s giving them the sads.

Even the tamest questions send Democrats into a meltdown.

Commenters say there are plenty of ‘journalists’ who will still be lying for their fellow Democrats, but it can never be enough for them.

It’s that point one percent that’s killing Democrats. How terrible for them. Hang in there, Summer.

