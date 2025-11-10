He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party and SNAP Benefits Will Resume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Might Have a Post-Retirement Job for Nancy Pelosi
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 10, 2025
Townhall Media

The harpies at ABC’s The View are fuming after a handful of Senate Democrats broke ranks and sided with Republicans to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown. They were enraged by President Donald Trump and Republicans; that’s always a given. In the end, they were mad at Democrats and, in particular, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose political days appear numbered.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The ‘press’ was wishcasting for their Democrat Party. They lied.

Democrats and Republicans do agree on one thing: Schumer’s Senate days will soon be over. The Democratic Socialists already have their replacement on deck.

Yes, the end is near. In all likelihood, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer and eventually get elected to his Senate seat.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice that The View hosts were upset that starving Americans would be eating soon, since they didn't get their way on Obamacare subsidies.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Democrats are going to try to mask the infighting in their party, but the radical leftists are most likely going to want it all out in the open. Schumer’s horrible leadership and the handful of Democrats who crossed over to reopen the government have only provided fresh kindling for the socialist fire that will soon engulf the Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

