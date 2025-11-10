He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party and SNAP Benefits Will Resume

The harpies at ABC’s The View are fuming after a handful of Senate Democrats broke ranks and sided with Republicans to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown. They were enraged by President Donald Trump and Republicans; that’s always a given. In the end, they were mad at Democrats and, in particular, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose political days appear numbered.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Utter chaos has erupted among the left-wing base as The View is NUKING Chuck Schumer for letting his party cave to Donald Trump on the shutdown



“Chuck Schumer's days are over. He needs TO GO. 😡”



AMAZING! Let them eat each other alive 🤣



pic.twitter.com/v2i557yWRE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

Wait, wait I was assured by Democrats and the mainstream media that Democrats are back and have all the leverage after Tuesdays special election and aren’t going back. 🤣 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 10, 2025

Whoa, the press said it was MAGA that was imploding. — clarice feldman (@claricefeldman7) November 10, 2025

The ‘press’ was wishcasting for their Democrat Party. They lied.

Democrats and Republicans do agree on one thing: Schumer’s Senate days will soon be over. The Democratic Socialists already have their replacement on deck.

The DSA will run AOC for Chucks job. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) November 10, 2025

AOC is going to take Chuck Schumer's job. pic.twitter.com/bGMDPV6JgP — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 10, 2025

AOC is glad Chuck caved. Her odds of becoming senator skyrocketed. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

Yes, the end is near. In all likelihood, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer and eventually get elected to his Senate seat.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice that The View hosts were upset that starving Americans would be eating soon, since they didn't get their way on Obamacare subsidies.

So @TheView hosts are unhappy that the government is opening and families will be getting their SNAP again? — A.vee.A🔆✊🏾🇺🇸♎️THE WRITER (@NefX_Guru8) November 10, 2025

“If only people could’ve gone longer without food, we had this” - millionaire hosts of The View… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

So. All the crying about EBT and when it’s back, they’re mad? — Amy Wolpers, DCC (@AmyWolpers) November 10, 2025

But I thought the goal

Was to reopen the government — FDJ (@FantomFresh21) November 10, 2025

Lmao 🤣When The View turns on Schumer, you know the season finale’s getting wild. — KIMUIKO 🌱 (@kimuik0) November 10, 2025

They always eat their own in the end and it puts a smile on our faces. — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) November 10, 2025

The Democrats are going to try to mask the infighting in their party, but the radical leftists are most likely going to want it all out in the open. Schumer’s horrible leadership and the handful of Democrats who crossed over to reopen the government have only provided fresh kindling for the socialist fire that will soon engulf the Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.