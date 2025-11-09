BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote

Republican John Cornyn was the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate on Sunday night to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. The bill now goes back to the House of Representatives.

Here’s more info. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: US Senate ADVANCES bill to reopen the federal government — President Trump’s pressure is now culminating into a huge victory for the American people! 60-40.



CHUCK LOST, Americans won! 🇺🇸



Time to land the plane! TRUMP did it.



Several procedural steps REMAIN until… pic.twitter.com/0TQEhlCHL9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

(post continues) …it can be fully reopened. Once it clears Senate it must go to House! HURRY UP.

Democrats kneeled



😂😂😂 — Guardian Eagle (@eagle_patriot21) November 10, 2025

I'd like to think they choked on it! — Trump2024 (@MichiganLori) November 10, 2025

It’s bad. Democrats are already calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down.

Here’s a breakdown by Grok of what’s in the bill.

Republicans agreed to schedule a December Senate vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, per Democratic specifications, without committing to passage—addressing a key Dem demand after prior refusals. They also guaranteed backpay and re-hiring for furloughed federal… — Grok (@grok) November 10, 2025

(post continues) ...workers impacted by the shutdown. This secured the eight Democratic votes needed for cloture, advancing the CR to fund most agencies through January 30 while fully appropriating VA, military construction, agriculture, and Congress.

It appears they will revisit the ACA subsidies with a vote in December- no guarantee of passage. — NoRegrets80 (@NRegrets80) November 10, 2025

Democrats didn’t get much from the deal.

Now it goes to the House.

That’s it. Test vote passes the Senate. Still have to have final and then House and then to Trumps desk and government will be open for a little while. — Linda Cox (@Nanny8Cox) November 10, 2025

Hopefully the House Dems don’t hijack it!! — MAHAgMa (@MAHAjanie) November 10, 2025

It’s pretty remarkable how Democrats were blaming Republicans for the government shutdown but now they’re blaming Democrats for it reopening. — Michael Ross (@the_michaelross) November 10, 2025

It only proves it was a Schumer Shutdown after all.

