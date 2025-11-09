BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote

Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:13 PM on November 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Republican John Cornyn was the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate on Sunday night to advance a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. The bill now goes back to the House of Representatives.

Here’s more info. (WATCH)

(post continues) …it can be fully reopened. Once it clears Senate it must go to House! HURRY UP.

It’s bad. Democrats are already calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down.

Here’s a breakdown by Grok of what’s in the bill.

(post continues) ...workers impacted by the shutdown. This secured the eight Democratic votes needed for cloture, advancing the CR to fund most agencies through January 30 while fully appropriating VA, military construction, agriculture, and Congress.

Democrats didn’t get much from the deal.

Now it goes to the House.

It only proves it was a Schumer Shutdown after all.

