Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same Shutdown Deal Weeks Ago

Republican Scott Jennings is grinning and saying, ‘I told you so.’ Why? On Sunday night, the Democrats caved in the Senate and helped pass a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown in a 60-40 vote. Last week, Jennings told Abby Phillip and the CNN NewsNight panel that Democrats could have ended the shutdown five weeks ago with a similar deal.

Here’s Jennings laying it all out. (WATCH)

Right again. Called it on Tuesday night. Dems could’ve done this deal 35 days ago. Purely political. They hurt people for nothing other than politics. pic.twitter.com/cdcDS51BpC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2025

You’re right again Scott! But then again you’re debating democrats. Kind of a stacked deck for you. — Jeff (@jscentrepreneur) November 10, 2025

They showed they truly were the democrat shut down. Which is a disgrace. — JeffersonX (@Jefferson1776X) November 10, 2025

Nailed it — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 10, 2025

We would say this is embarrassing for Democrats if they were actually able to feel that emotion.

Posters say the cave only proves Democrats selfishly put the nation through Hell to juice election turnout last week.

All of that suffering to the American people just for Democrats to galvanize their voters in Blue Areas.



Shameful tactics — Anon (@Ps4_Reconnoiter) November 10, 2025

They needed to get their base fired up before the Tuesday elections....just to ensure they won races in Blue states. Think about that one. Lol. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) November 10, 2025

Yep.



"the elections over" — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) November 10, 2025

I think it did help some in the VA race. Unfortunately. — Dr Dre (@drdrefud12) November 10, 2025

As far as they’re concerned, it worked like a charm. — Patrick Reed (@ReedandReason) November 10, 2025

Again, Democrats are incapable of feeling shame; it’s what makes them who they are.

Posters say there were some useful revelations to come out of an experience that was extremely negative for Americans.

At least we found out that SNAP is in desperate need of some clean up! — Yinzer in Detroit (@YinzDetroit) November 10, 2025

Actually, it shined a bright light on the question of why 50M people are on SNAP and why it needs to be reformed immediately.. — Mr. Kite (@chrisand11) November 10, 2025

Bang on as always. This was just the battle to raise the issue of affordability of HC. R's need to do something to bring cost down or D will sweep midterms. This was the plan all along. Raise the issue and use it to win midterms. Next steps are key. — Peter Rigas (@PeterRigas) November 10, 2025

So Democrats agreed to end the shutdown that they said Republicans were causing.



Got it. 🙄 — Dee Glass (@Earthling50bn) November 10, 2025

In the end, Democrats owned the Schumer Shutdown after lying for weeks that it was President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ fault. Now the Democrat Party infighting begins. If only they had listened to Jennings.

