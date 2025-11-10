Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same Shutdown Deal Weeks Ago

BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on November 10, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings is grinning and saying, ‘I told you so.’ Why? On Sunday night, the Democrats caved in the Senate and helped pass a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown in a 60-40 vote. Last week, Jennings told Abby Phillip and the CNN NewsNight panel that Democrats could have ended the shutdown five weeks ago with a similar deal.

Here’s Jennings laying it all out. (WATCH)

We would say this is embarrassing for Democrats if they were actually able to feel that emotion.

Posters say the cave only proves Democrats selfishly put the nation through Hell to juice election turnout last week.

Again, Democrats are incapable of feeling shame; it’s what makes them who they are.

Posters say there were some useful revelations to come out of an experience that was extremely negative for Americans.

In the end, Democrats owned the Schumer Shutdown after lying for weeks that it was President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ fault. Now the Democrat Party infighting begins. If only they had listened to Jennings.

