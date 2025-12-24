A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals at a Time

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 24, 2025

If you get your worldview from the mainstream media, you probably think that Americans are appalled that President Donald Trump is deporting illegal aliens. In reality, those who voted for Trump on the promise of mass deportation don't think the process is coming along fast enough.

Leftists, who don't want to see anyone deported, criminal or not,  lost their minds when Gov. Ron DeSantis opened "Alligator Alcatraz," a deportation holding area that holds around 3,000 illegal immigrants. We're certain heads are exploding now that The Washington Post is reporting that ICE is aiming to speed up deportations by converting warehouses into ICE detention facilities that can hold 80,000 illegal immigrants. The idea is to reduce the shuttling around of detainees wherever there's space to hold them.

It's a start, we suppose.

The Washington Post reports:

The Trump administration is seeking contractors to help it overhaul the United States’ immigrant detention system in a plan that includes renovating industrial warehouses to hold more than 80,000 immigrant detainees at a time, according to a draft solicitation reviewed by The Washington Post.


Rather than shuttling detainees around the country to wherever detention space is available, as happens now, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aims to speed up deportations by establishing a deliberate feeder system, the document says. Newly arrested detainees would be booked into processing sites for a few weeks before being funneled into one of seven large-scale warehouses holding 5,000 to 10,000 people each, where they would be staged for deportation.


The large warehouses would be located close to major logistics hubs in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Georgia and Missouri. Sixteen smaller warehouses would hold up to 1,500 people each.

How soon until someone calls them concentration camps? They probably already have in the WaPo's replies.

It sounds like a great thing. "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia reportedly was shuttled around from Maryland to Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Pennsylvania … and he's still here thanks to activist judges.

It's supposedly just a draft proposal and is subject to changes, but this administration can move quickly when it wants to.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

