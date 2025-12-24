ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals at a Time

If you get your worldview from the mainstream media, you probably think that Americans are appalled that President Donald Trump is deporting illegal aliens. In reality, those who voted for Trump on the promise of mass deportation don't think the process is coming along fast enough.
Leftists, who don't want to see anyone deported, criminal or not, lost their minds when Gov. Ron DeSantis opened "Alligator Alcatraz," a deportation holding area that holds around 3,000 illegal immigrants. We're certain heads are exploding now that The Washington Post is reporting that ICE is aiming to speed up deportations by converting warehouses into ICE detention facilities that can hold 80,000 illegal immigrants. The idea is to reduce the shuttling around of detainees wherever there's space to hold them.
Rather than shuttling detainees around the country to wherever detention space is available, ICE aims to speed up deportations by renovating industrial warehouses to hold more than 80,000 immigrant detainees at a time, according to a draft solicitation. https://t.co/JWOhJjBUav pic.twitter.com/ywrgeULjBa— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 24, 2025
It's a start, we suppose.
The Washington Post reports:
The Trump administration is seeking contractors to help it overhaul the United States’ immigrant detention system in a plan that includes renovating industrial warehouses to hold more than 80,000 immigrant detainees at a time, according to a draft solicitation reviewed by The Washington Post.
Rather than shuttling detainees around the country to wherever detention space is available, as happens now, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aims to speed up deportations by establishing a deliberate feeder system, the document says. Newly arrested detainees would be booked into processing sites for a few weeks before being funneled into one of seven large-scale warehouses holding 5,000 to 10,000 people each, where they would be staged for deportation.
The large warehouses would be located close to major logistics hubs in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Georgia and Missouri. Sixteen smaller warehouses would hold up to 1,500 people each.
🚨 HOLY SMOKES. ICE is now considering 7 new large-scale holding centers to hold 80,000 THOUSAND illegals and DRASTICALLY speed up deportations, per WaPo— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025
I SO VOTED FOR THIS
2026 is going to be epic for the largest deportation operation in US history! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCfT7eUbM5
Good. Build the capacity, move fast, and stop pretending deportation is some impossible math problem. If you broke in, you go out. Due process does not mean endless process.— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 24, 2025
Holding centers? Just get those flights going continuously— Port Politics (@PortPolitics1) December 24, 2025
It's the only thing I want for Christmas!— Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) December 24, 2025
December 24, 2025
What is there to consider? DO IT!!— 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) December 24, 2025
War of attrition.— Terry (@TerryRyland) December 24, 2025
No more hesitation.— Val (@Valster57) December 24, 2025
Great news. ICE really needs to step up its efforts if we're ever go to make headway on illegals— Prof History Repeats (@MaDecorative) December 24, 2025
Nobody wakes up wanting detention centers this large.— Facts on Policy (@factsonpolicy20) December 24, 2025
This is what happens when politicians ignore enforcement until the system collapses.
How soon until someone calls them concentration camps? They probably already have in the WaPo's replies.
Way to try and make this sound like a bad thing.— Jeremy Lindsey (@jeremyclindsey) December 24, 2025
It sounds like a great thing. "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia reportedly was shuttled around from Maryland to Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Pennsylvania … and he's still here thanks to activist judges.
It's supposedly just a draft proposal and is subject to changes, but this administration can move quickly when it wants to.
