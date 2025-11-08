Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cups

It used to be that parents would rush to stores to get the must-have Christmas gifts for their kids. Who can forget the mad crowds fighting over Cabbage Patch Kids or Tickle Me Elmos? We’ve seen the same mania in adults buying toys for themselves. Hello, Beanie Babies. There’s a new must-have item courtesy of Starbucks. It’s called the 'Bearista.' Women are fighting over these glass bears, which prompted Starbucks to issue an apology.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Starbucks releases apology after fights and arguments break out at various locations over their new Glass Starbucks Bearista cup. Starbucks fans are fuming and fighting over the company's new bear cup. One fight broke out in Houston and even made local news. "The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations," a Starbucks spokesperson said to the New York Post. "Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast." "We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused."

Check out these short tempers. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The claws are out!

Posters are assuming these are left-leaning women roaring at each other over these silly bear cups.

Liberal white women: "Down with capitalism"

Also liberal white women: "ZOMG a cup shaped like a bear I'll pay anything for it!" — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) November 7, 2025

The people fighting over glass bear mugs from Starbucks are the same people whining about EBT cuts. — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) November 7, 2025

They claim to care about SNAP but will snap your head off if you step between them and the latest overhyped trinket.

Commenters say your priorities are out of whack if your life goals involve the latest promotion at an overpriced coffee shop.

If having a bear cup is your idea of a good time, I don’t even know what to tell you. — Stephen (@State0Jefferson) November 7, 2025

Their vote counts just as much as yours. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

Just let the asteroid hit us.



We're a failed civilization. — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) November 7, 2025

Not an unreasonable purchase. But to those buying it for crazy money from resellers...I absolutely judge them. pic.twitter.com/qGFUImIKYn — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) November 7, 2025

Wow! Still, in a few years, these will be in a bin at Goodwill like millions of unwanted Beanie Babies.

Don’t bother trying to reason with these bear buyers.

It's embarrassing that people will wake up at 4am and then fight each other for a $29.99 glass bear. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

These people are unbearable — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) November 7, 2025

We saw what you did there, and we totally agree.

