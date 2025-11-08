Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cups

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:22 AM on November 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

It used to be that parents would rush to stores to get the must-have Christmas gifts for their kids. Who can forget the mad crowds fighting over Cabbage Patch Kids or Tickle Me Elmos? We’ve seen the same mania in adults buying toys for themselves. Hello, Beanie Babies. There’s a new must-have item courtesy of Starbucks. It’s called the 'Bearista.' Women are fighting over these glass bears, which prompted Starbucks to issue an apology.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Starbucks releases apology after fights and arguments break out at various locations over their new Glass Starbucks Bearista cup.

Starbucks fans are fuming and fighting over the company's new bear cup. 

One fight broke out in Houston and even made local news.

"The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations," a Starbucks spokesperson said to the New York Post.

"Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast."

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused."

Check out these short tempers. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books
Warren Squire
The claws are out!

Posters are assuming these are left-leaning women roaring at each other over these silly bear cups.

They claim to care about SNAP but will snap your head off if you step between them and the latest overhyped trinket.

Commenters say your priorities are out of whack if your life goals involve the latest promotion at an overpriced coffee shop.

Wow! Still, in a few years, these will be in a bin at Goodwill like millions of unwanted Beanie Babies.

Don’t bother trying to reason with these bear buyers.

We saw what you did there, and we totally agree.

Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books Warren Squire
