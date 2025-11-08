Another One Rides the ‘Gus’: Ohio Police Officer Responds to a Cattle Call That’s Total Bull (WATCH)

Life really is rodeo. An Ohio police officer recently responded to a call that turned out to be a lot of bull… and that bull has a name.

Here’s more info about this crazy cattle call. (READ)

Police officer jumps on top of a bull after responding to a "suspicious" call of a male riding a bull up and down a parking lot. The incident took place in Alliance, Ohio. "Officer Hook responded to a report of a suspicious person riding a bull in the parking lot of Walmart today," the City of Alliance Police Department said in a statement. "When he got to the area, he found the bull and rider in the lot of Tractor Supply Co. in the 2500 block of W State St. Before you know it, Ptl Hook was up on the bull for a picture." "The bull and his owner were in town passing through for the rodeo in Columbiana (Garwood Arena) this weekend."

Thanks to Gus, the officer is riding high in the saddle. (WATCH)

"Only in Ohio: 911 reports a bull-rider, and the officer joins the rodeo. Talk about community policing on a whole new level! — Masala Bulletin (@MasalaBulletin) November 8, 2025

Why are they doin' Texas things in Ohio lol???😄😂😄 — Miss Alice (@Weemus0417) November 8, 2025

If this happened in Texas, it would have been a longhorn.

Posters say they’re glad that the bovine encounter ended with a photo finish.

When petty complaints are made in small town America, local police turn the incident into a photo shoot.



This is why I will never live in the city 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/nUPb2SY07F — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 8, 2025

I love this! I’m glad the officer took the photo op - hopefully it will be proudly displayed in HQ! 🤣❤️🐂 — Amy Martinello (@AmyMartinello) November 8, 2025

Absolute MAD LAD 🤣



I would advise police officers not to mount a bull while on active duty ... but I don't blame the guy, honestly 😂



How many chances does a man get to ride Gus? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 8, 2025

I would take pride in getting written up for this & make sure I had this picture on display at my retirement party. Nothing wrong with a little fun. God bless 🙌 all our LEO'S — Theresa Abdo (@TheresaAbdo1) November 8, 2025

They’ll be talking about this at police department get-togethers for years.

Commenters say we need more wholesome small-town stories that deliver big smiles.

He was on that bull in record time 🤣🤣🤣

Love this guy he gives community policing a good name! — Wedidntstartthefire (@_worldonfire_) November 8, 2025

That’s the America people miss... where a cop rides a bull instead of kneeling for some woke protest.



Small-town stories like this carry more HONOR and laughs than DC’s circus ever will. — Emilia H (@Emilia__writes) November 8, 2025

I wasn’t expecting something so wholesome. This is the America we need more of. — Vicki Hastings (@US1stWoman) November 8, 2025

And that's no bull.

