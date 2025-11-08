VIP
Ellen Barkin Says Shut Up If You Don’t Know the Difference Between Socialism...
The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely...
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
VIP
Choosing Time Over Treasure: Why Staying Home with Kids Matters More Than Money
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...
Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over...

Another One Rides the ‘Gus’: Ohio Police Officer Responds to a Cattle Call That’s Total Bull (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:38 PM on November 08, 2025
meme

Life really is rodeo. An Ohio police officer recently responded to a call that turned out to be a lot of bull… and that bull has a name.

Here’s more info about this crazy cattle call. (READ)

Advertisement

Police officer jumps on top of a bull after responding to a "suspicious" call of a male riding a bull up and down a parking lot.

The incident took place in Alliance, Ohio.

"Officer Hook responded to a report of a suspicious person riding a bull in the parking lot of Walmart today," the City of Alliance Police Department said in a statement.

"When he got to the area, he found the bull and rider in the lot of Tractor Supply Co. in the 2500 block of W State St. 

Before you know it, Ptl Hook was up on the bull for a picture."

"The bull and his owner were in town passing through for the rodeo in Columbiana (Garwood Arena) this weekend."

Thanks to Gus, the officer is riding high in the saddle. (WATCH)

Recommended

The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely Mocked
Gordon K
Advertisement

If this happened in Texas, it would have been a longhorn.

Posters say they’re glad that the bovine encounter ended with a photo finish.

Advertisement

They’ll be talking about this at police department get-togethers for years.

Commenters say we need more wholesome small-town stories that deliver big smiles.

And that's no bull.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT OHIO VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely Mocked
Gordon K
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Brett T.
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled
justmindy
Ellen Barkin Says Shut Up If You Don’t Know the Difference Between Socialism and Communism
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely Mocked Gordon K
Advertisement