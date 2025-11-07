Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs

Republican commentator Scott Jennings braced for holy judgment from the sky on CNN Thursday. A Democrat panel guest lied that Obamacare had lowered healthcare costs for Americans. Is that thunder we hear?

Jennings was shocked while awaiting an even worse shock. (WATCH)

I had to warn my fellow panelists today … beware of lightning strikes after claims that Obamacare actually LOWERED health care costs! 😂 ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/2cja8Zc0pC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 6, 2025

My premiums skyrocketed 400% with good ole Obama care! 🤬🤬🤬



That woman is freaking clueless!!! — TSL (@dontbealeftist) November 7, 2025

Not a single person who is having to pay a healthcare premium or deductible believes this gaslighting! — MeliAndee (@meliandee) November 7, 2025

Costs have steadily climbed since Obamacare's inception in 2010.

There’s not a soul bragging about their lower health insurance costs right now. Watch out, Scott!

Right on Scott. The hard working people have been screwed by obummer care since the start. My healthcare costs are 10 X more than what we have had before. — Jbd-blues (@284prone) November 7, 2025

I have to admire her commitment to the bit. — Chris Snarksen (@chrisstets) November 7, 2025

Even CNN’s Kasie Hunt let out a big laugh at the ludicrous claim - go back and watch the video.

If Grok were human, it would have laughed, too.

@grok how much has the cost of healthcare risen since passage of the ACA. Short answer — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) November 6, 2025

Per capita U.S. healthcare spending rose from $8,402 in 2010 to $14,570 in 2023, an increase of roughly 73%. While growth slowed initially post-ACA compared to prior decades, total costs continued climbing due to expanded coverage and utilization. ACA aimed to bend the cost curve but didn't reduce absolute spending. — Grok (@grok) November 6, 2025

Thank you, Grok.

But what about subsidies?

"...subsidies made it cheaper..."



Who's paying for the subsidies, ma'am?

Oh yeah. TAXPAYERS. On top of their own higher premiums & copays.



Great day in the morning. pic.twitter.com/4s256hRb2o — 🇮🇱Gin & Tonic (Ginnie) (@GinAndTonic1965) November 7, 2025

Subsidies do not lower the cost. They mask the cost for the person getting the subsidy at increased cost to taxpayers. — komokazi (@komatinskys) November 7, 2025

I saw their noses growing in real time — Sandy C Z 🇺🇸🪬🐈‍⬛ (@Sandraziel88450) November 7, 2025

Do they smoke crack or huff paint??? — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) November 6, 2025

“Obamacare saved us money!” — said no small business owner ever. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 7, 2025

Obamacare should be abolished. Let’s start there. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) November 7, 2025

Obamacare is a disaster. Of course, Democrats are blaming Republicans for its failure despite none of them voting for the scheme. It’s all Democrat lies. Where are lightning bolts when we need them?

