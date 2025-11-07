Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:37 AM on November 07, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings braced for holy judgment from the sky on CNN Thursday. A Democrat panel guest lied that Obamacare had lowered healthcare costs for Americans. Is that thunder we hear?

Jennings was shocked while awaiting an even worse shock. (WATCH)

Costs have steadily climbed since Obamacare's inception in 2010.

There’s not a soul bragging about their lower health insurance costs right now. Watch out, Scott!

Even CNN’s Kasie Hunt let out a big laugh at the ludicrous claim - go back and watch the video.

If Grok were human, it would have laughed, too.

Per capita U.S. healthcare spending rose from $8,402 in 2010 to $14,570 in 2023, an increase of roughly 73%. While growth slowed initially post-ACA compared to prior decades, total costs continued climbing due to expanded coverage and utilization. ACA aimed to bend the cost curve but didn't reduce absolute spending.

— Grok (@grok) November 6, 2025

Thank you, Grok.

But what about subsidies?

Obamacare is a disaster. Of course, Democrats are blaming Republicans for its failure despite none of them voting for the scheme. It’s all Democrat lies. Where are lightning bolts when we need them?

