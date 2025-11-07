Caught in the 'Crossfire': Dozens of Grand Jury Subpoenas Sent to Russian Collusion Hoax Players

Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:25 PM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

It’s a weekend to remember for all of the Crossfire Hurricane creeps. John Brennan, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and dozens of others in the intelligence world received subpoenas to testify about their involvement in the Russian Collusion Hoax.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

Well, that's awesome!

CNN has more info and says former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was also subpoenaed. (WATCH)

If only this were as easy as a Pokémon game.

This latest news has split posters; some say prison awaits, but others say they’ll believe when they see it.

We tend to be on the wait-and-see side.

But there is a tinge of hope. Look where the court is located.

Brennan looks like a squealer, doesn’t he?

It’s been almost a decade, but Americans need justice to be served.

How wonderful would it be to permanently wipe the smirk off that creep’s face?

