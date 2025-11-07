Caught in the 'Crossfire': Dozens of Grand Jury Subpoenas Sent to Russian Collusion Hoax Players

It’s a weekend to remember for all of the Crossfire Hurricane creeps. John Brennan, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and dozens of others in the intelligence world received subpoenas to testify about their involvement in the Russian Collusion Hoax.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Panic is ensuing after a grand jury subpoenas JOHN BRENNAN and dirty FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, following their conspiracy against President Trump



They are in HUGE trouble! Up to 30 SUBPOENAS being issued in the coming days 🔥pic.twitter.com/UqkwxuD3W9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

Well, that's awesome!

CNN has more info and says former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was also subpoenaed. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Mass panic is erupting in Deep State circles as CNN reports devastating news — “DOZENS of subpoenas are going out to people in the intelligence world from 2017.”



“All of these subpoenas are coming from investigators [in] Florida.”



FAFO!



pic.twitter.com/hpjeCJAsSD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2025

Gotta catch em all, right? pic.twitter.com/ZfDcEvvexv — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 7, 2025

If only this were as easy as a Pokémon game.

This latest news has split posters; some say prison awaits, but others say they’ll believe when they see it.

Justice is coming — Conservative AF (@ConsvAF) November 7, 2025

Make it swift! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

Not holding my breath but it sure would be nice if SOMEONE was held accountable for that charade. — Bobby_H (@BobbyLV702) November 7, 2025

I’m not holding my breath that any substantial penalties or jail time will come from this…



🤷‍♂️ — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) November 7, 2025

We tend to be on the wait-and-see side.

But there is a tinge of hope. Look where the court is located.

But where is the venue?? — RAIUSA10 (@raiusa10) November 7, 2025

Ouch. It's a Florida federal grand jury. They should be afraid. Very afraid. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 7, 2025

First to squeal gets the best deal. Tick Tock. — John Giovanni (@300Whisperer) November 7, 2025

Brennan looks like a squealer, doesn’t he?

It’s been almost a decade, but Americans need justice to be served.

Americans want action against those who orchestrated the worst vendetta against a political opponent. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) November 7, 2025

Let's get to the bottom of it once and for all. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) November 7, 2025

Will never forget that disgusting smirk Strzok gave at that hearing (was it in Congress?) just a repulsive person — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) November 8, 2025

This one? Big pedo energy if we're being honest pic.twitter.com/WpJf5Xh074 — LastRealHumans (@lastrealhumans) November 8, 2025

How wonderful would it be to permanently wipe the smirk off that creep’s face?

