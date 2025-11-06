Seizing the Means of Projection: Bernie Sanders Steals Dem Chuck Schumer’s Place at the Press Podium

A socialist took Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s place on Wednesday. No, not Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But that’s coming soon. Schumer was running late for a press briefing, so Senator Bernie Sanders took his place at the podium and started fielding questions from the press. Now that socialist NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani is the face of the Democrat Party, Sanders’s move seemed more than symbolic.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer had yet to arrive for his briefing, so Bernie Sanders stepped up to the podium in his place and started fielding questions.



Commies are gonna commie.

Posters say Schumer is on the way out now that the party is embracing socialism.

Honestly kinda funny. Schumer was as with most things he does, wasting everyone’s time. Sanders showed him and eveyone just how easily he can be replaced. Easy as stepping behind the podium. Wonder if he will be more prompt moving forward. — DJ Julian Drive (@djJulianDrive) November 6, 2025

One thing you can be sure of about that old commie, he doesn't fear the people that are supposedly in leadership above him — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 5, 2025

It’s a shame that AOC didn’t take his place at the podium, since after all, she will be taking his Senate seat next year. — Professor James Moriarty (@JMMoriarty_) November 5, 2025

Well, it’s 2028 to be exact. But she’ll surely primary him.

One thing is for sure: AOC and her fellow socialists are about to send all these aging Democrats to the nursing home.

Isn't that something? Schumer is fcked. Bernie and AOC are taking over. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) November 5, 2025

They will pick him apart and ruin him financially.

They don't want to leave any trace. — 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) November 5, 2025

Schumer/Pelosi party is done



Newsom taking notes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2025

Newsom wants to be President. It’ll be interesting seeing him try to make himself appealing to his party’s far-left socialists. He wants power, so he will eagerly pick up the hammer and sickle, just stand clear when his arms start flailing.

