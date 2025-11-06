Seizing the Means of Projection: Bernie Sanders Steals Dem Chuck Schumer’s Place at the Press Podium

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:46 AM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A socialist took Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s place on Wednesday. No, not Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But that’s coming soon. Schumer was running late for a press briefing, so Senator Bernie Sanders took his place at the podium and started fielding questions from the press. Now that socialist NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani is the face of the Democrat Party, Sanders’s move seemed more than symbolic.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Commies are gonna commie.

Posters imagine that Sanders shoved Schumer in a locker after giving him an atomic wedgie.

Senior on senior violence!

Posters say Schumer is on the way out now that the party is embracing socialism.

Well, it’s 2028 to be exact. But she’ll surely primary him.

One thing is for sure: AOC and her fellow socialists are about to send all these aging Democrats to the nursing home.

Newsom wants to be President. It’ll be interesting seeing him try to make himself appealing to his party’s far-left socialists. He wants power, so he will eagerly pick up the hammer and sickle, just stand clear when his arms start flailing.

