Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice of the Democrat Party

Democrats scored a huge victory on Tuesday night in New York City’s mayoral race. What they got was a new face for their party and a loud voice that invoked Eugene V. Debs, a five-time presidential candidate of the Socialist Party of America, in his victory speech. Of course, the Democrats on CNN denied that Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani was their party’s new face and voice. But, Republican commentator Scott Jennings knew better.

Here’s more background. (READ)

CNN's Scott Jennings fires back after CNN panel starts laughing at him after he claimed Zohran Mamdani was the new leader of the Democratic Party. Jennings: Mamdani is an avowed socialist... He's now the leader of the Democratic Party. Anderson Cooper: He's the leader of the Democratic Party? Jennings: Who is the leader? Can someone tell me? ... You all own this now.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

NEW: CNN's Scott Jennings fires back after CNN panel starts laughing at him after he claimed Zohran Mamdani was the new leader of the Democratic Party.



Jennings: Mamdani is an avowed socialist... He's now the leader of the Democratic Party.



Anderson Cooper: He's the leader of… pic.twitter.com/8HRnS6Rqiu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2025

these democrats elites don’t want to crown their new star and their darling New York major as their party leader.🤣 — Wayne Lee (@WayneLee1078) November 5, 2025

"Zohran Mamdani is the leader of the Democrat party? Now slow down Scott"



Yea. You idiots just elected a muslim communist as the leader of the most important city in the world.



Democrats can't pretend to distance themselves from it. pic.twitter.com/fc955Q5asr — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 5, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is now the leader of the Democrat Party, whether the party believes it or not.

Republicans are going to make sure the entire nation knows that the Democrat Party's leader is a foreign-born Muslim socialist.

This is the way. Tether the Democrat national brand to the 'avowed socialist’ and newly elected party leader. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2025

Mamdani may be a gift because he’s going to take the Democrat Party off the cliff. Unfortunately he’s going to take New York with him. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 5, 2025

If it saves the nation, so be it.

Commenters say the Democrat Party’s top members are a crazy cadre of chaos.

It’s between Jasmine Crockasht, a socialist radical Islamist, a bartender, and the guy who destroyed California. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 5, 2025

The problem is that a significant contingent of mentally ill individuals consider these evil things superstars. — Cyber Razz 🇺🇸 (@_Razz1) November 5, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries even endorsed Mamdani's socialism.



And by endorsing Socialism, Democrats are aligning themselves with the most m*rderous ideology in history.



This is bad, folks. Like ... REALLY bad. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 5, 2025

The rank and file boomer democrats have no idea what they are voting for. They live in an alternate universe where prosperity is a given — Phil Stegemoeller (@philstege) November 5, 2025

They’re still plugged into the legacy media.

Posters noticed that the Democrat Party is taking a dark and deadly turn.

They already are m*rderers. The democrats party is the party of death. Many can’t see it though. — M (@PiedmontEast) November 5, 2025

They've already crossed the line in to supporting political assassinations of their rivals. — Mike (@MikePyleyoazz) November 5, 2025

Democrats elected Jay Jones as Virginia Attorney General on Tuesday despite texts he sent where he wished to shoot a Republican in the head and then watch the man’s children die.

One poster says Mamdani has ideas that other Democrats lack.

Mamdani is the leader of @TheDemocrats because he's the only dem who has ideas to improve things. The problem is his ideas are communist and he will not be able to deliver on them because there just isn't enough money. Scott's right.... the dems own this now. — Dewey Oxberger's Aggression (@GetOffMyLawn45) November 5, 2025

Mamdani is now the smiling socialist face of the Democrat Party, whether they like it or believe it. Democrats, he’s all yours. You own him, but more importantly, he actually owns you. Time to welcome your new leader, Zohran Mamdani.

