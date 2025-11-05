Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice of the Democrat Party

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:07 AM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool, File

Democrats scored a huge victory on Tuesday night in New York City’s mayoral race. What they got was a new face for their party and a loud voice that invoked Eugene V. Debs, a five-time presidential candidate of the Socialist Party of America, in his victory speech. Of course, the Democrats on CNN denied that Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani was their party’s new face and voice. But, Republican commentator Scott Jennings knew better.

Here’s more background. (READ)

CNN's Scott Jennings fires back after CNN panel starts laughing at him after he claimed Zohran Mamdani was the new leader of the Democratic Party.

Jennings: Mamdani is an avowed socialist... He's now the leader of the Democratic Party.

Anderson Cooper: He's the leader of the Democratic Party?

Jennings: Who is the leader? Can someone tell me? ... You all own this now.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

Zohran Mamdani is now the leader of the Democrat Party, whether the party believes it or not.

Republicans are going to make sure the entire nation knows that the Democrat Party's leader is a foreign-born Muslim socialist.

If it saves the nation, so be it.

Commenters say the Democrat Party’s top members are a crazy cadre of chaos.

They’re still plugged into the legacy media.

Posters noticed that the Democrat Party is taking a dark and deadly turn.

Democrats elected Jay Jones as Virginia Attorney General on Tuesday despite texts he sent where he wished to shoot a Republican in the head and then watch the man’s children die.

One poster says Mamdani has ideas that other Democrats lack.

Mamdani is now the smiling socialist face of the Democrat Party, whether they like it or believe it. Democrats, he’s all yours. You own him, but more importantly, he actually owns you. Time to welcome your new leader, Zohran Mamdani.

