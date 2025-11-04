Speaker Mike Johnson Recalls White House Meeting With Schumer and Jeffries That Led to Sombrero Memes

On Monday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recalled how Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer got turned down by President Donald Trump at the beginning of the Schumer Shutdown. They brought their ridiculous demands to Trump, and that’s when the sombrero memes began.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Speaker Johnson says Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries went INTO the Oval Office and told President Trump to his face they want $1.5 TRILLION for illegal aliens, NPR and PBS......and Trump said "THAT'S A NONSTARTER!" "The president TRIED. He is the great dealmaker. He can negotiate the end of wars around the world, but he does not have enough with these guys to overcome their fear of the Marxists in the Democrat Party." "There is a very massive turn to the left of that party, and that's what's motivating them!"

Here’s Johnson telling the tale on Fox News. (WATCH)

Of course. Democrats care about every foreigner on the planet over the American people. — Kate (@kate_p45) November 3, 2025

Illegal aliens or foreigners on the other side of the world, both take precedence over Americans if you’re a Democrat leader.

Posters remember how the Democrats’ call for taxpayer money for illegal aliens led to the creation of the hilarious sombrero memes.

Not one damn dime! pic.twitter.com/qSkkwWtwDG — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) November 3, 2025

He told them to shove it, then put a sombrero on their heads 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

That's when this whole sombrero thing started, lol. — 🌟🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ #SaveTheChildren🔥 (@MMBalone) November 3, 2025

The two amigos for illegals! pic.twitter.com/BJ8ONb6hb6 — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) November 3, 2025

Democrats will never abandon their precious illegal aliens.

As Johnson said, the Democrats are beholden to the Marxists who are taking over their party.

Trump will not negotiate with Marxists. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) November 3, 2025

Johnson’s right, the Dems are terrified of their own Marxist wing, and it’s pushing them off a cliff to the far left. No deal, no surrender! Trump’s fighting for us, not their socialist pipe dreams! 🇺🇸 — Edamommy (@Edamommy03) November 3, 2025

This is how soft Marxism advances, not by storming institutions, but by subsidizing parallel ones: NPR, PBS, NGO migrant networks. It’s not public service; it’s ideological colonization. The Left doesn’t reform America. It replaces it. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) November 3, 2025

This is why we voted for him.



He HOLDS THE LINE for the people. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

Trump’s not about to let Democrats undo everything he fought for and won in the Big Beautiful Bill. The rumor is Democrats will cave on Wednesday after the elections, which would confirm the Schumer Shutdown was simply a destructive ploy to juice voter turnout. We’ll have to wait and see.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



