VIP
Speaker Mike Johnson Recalls White House Meeting With Schumer and Jeffries That Led to Sombrero Memes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:42 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Monday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recalled how Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer got turned down by President Donald Trump at the beginning of the Schumer Shutdown. They brought their ridiculous demands to Trump, and that’s when the sombrero memes began.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Speaker Johnson says Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries went INTO the Oval Office and told President Trump to his face they want $1.5 TRILLION for illegal aliens, NPR and PBS......and Trump said "THAT'S A NONSTARTER!"

"The president TRIED. He is the great dealmaker. He can negotiate the end of wars around the world, but he does not have enough with these guys to overcome their fear of the Marxists in the Democrat Party."

"There is a very massive turn to the left of that party, and that's what's motivating them!"

Here’s Johnson telling the tale on Fox News. (WATCH)

Illegal aliens or foreigners on the other side of the world, both take precedence over Americans if you’re a Democrat leader.

Posters remember how the Democrats’ call for taxpayer money for illegal aliens led to the creation of the hilarious sombrero memes.

Democrats will never abandon their precious illegal aliens.

As Johnson said, the Democrats are beholden to the Marxists who are taking over their party.

Trump’s not about to let Democrats undo everything he fought for and won in the Big Beautiful Bill. The rumor is Democrats will cave on Wednesday after the elections, which would confirm the Schumer Shutdown was simply a destructive ploy to juice voter turnout. We’ll have to wait and see.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

