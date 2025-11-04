Scott Jennings Easily Schools David Hogg on Obamacare and the Schumer Shutdown on CNN’s NewsNight

Rejected former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg met Republican Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight on Monday. It’ll be a meeting Hogg won’t soon forget. Jennings schooled the youngster on why his Democrat Party is to blame for the Schumer Shutdown and the entire Obamacare mess.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Scott Jennings just made a FOOL out of 25-year-old Democrat wunderkind, David Hogg.

Hogg used his time on CNN to blame Republicans for the government shutdown, even accusing @ScottJenningsKY of not caring about people in his home state on ACA subsidies.

He was silenced pretty quickly.

HOGG: “The entire reason the government is not open right now is because Democrats refuse to be complicit in having millions of Americans, including 100,000 in Kentucky, you’re home state if I’m remembering correctly Scott, that rely on ACA, that would see their premiums rise several dozen percent.”

When Jennings finally jumped into the discussion, he came armed with the facts and Hogg didn’t stand a chance.

JENNINGS: “But David, you would admit that the ACA was a Democrat legislation, yes?”

“And you would admit that the subsidies that we’re talking about now were passed by Democrats, yes?”

“And you would admit that the sunset provision in the subsidies, which comes up at the end of the year, was in place because of Democrats, yes?”

“Now you want to make it a Republican problem. These are not the same issues.”

“You could open the government today and then you could negotiate with Republicans about ACA subsidies.”

“And by the way, my suspicion is and you know this, there are probably and I know there are some House Republicans that would love to negotiate on it, but under duress, under a hostage taking situation, connecting disconnected issues.”

“And now you’re throwing SNAP onto it. You’re throwing all the federal workers who aren’t being paid onto it, all because of this fight that you wandered into, because of your wing of the Democratic Party.”

“YOU ALL led to this SNAP crisis. You all led to this crisis of the government being closed and you don’t know how to get out of it!”