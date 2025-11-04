Scott Jennings Easily Schools David Hogg on Obamacare and the Schumer Shutdown on CNN’s NewsNight

Rejected former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg met Republican Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight on Monday. It’ll be a meeting Hogg won’t soon forget. Jennings schooled the youngster on why his Democrat Party is to blame for the Schumer Shutdown and the entire Obamacare mess.
HOGG: “The entire reason the government is not open right now is because Democrats refuse to be complicit in having millions of Americans, including 100,000 in Kentucky, you’re home state if I’m remembering correctly Scott, that rely on ACA, that would see their premiums rise several dozen percent.”
When Jennings finally jumped into the discussion, he came armed with the facts and Hogg didn’t stand a chance.
JENNINGS: “But David, you would admit that the ACA was a Democrat legislation, yes?”
“And you would admit that the subsidies that we’re talking about now were passed by Democrats, yes?”
“And you would admit that the sunset provision in the subsidies, which comes up at the end of the year, was in place because of Democrats, yes?”
“Now you want to make it a Republican problem. These are not the same issues.”
“You could open the government today and then you could negotiate with Republicans about ACA subsidies.”
“And by the way, my suspicion is and you know this, there are probably and I know there are some House Republicans that would love to negotiate on it, but under duress, under a hostage taking situation, connecting disconnected issues.”
“And now you’re throwing SNAP onto it. You’re throwing all the federal workers who aren’t being paid onto it, all because of this fight that you wandered into, because of your wing of the Democratic Party.”
“YOU ALL led to this SNAP crisis. You all led to this crisis of the government being closed and you don’t know how to get out of it!”
We think the original poster was using ‘wunderkind’ sarcastically.
There was one Democrat fangirl who came to Hogg’s defense but was quickly corrected. Everything Jennings said was true.
Scott Jennings is a lying jerk. He needs a to get off of CNN ( and everywhere else) I think he is starting to turn orange!— Maxine kessler (@KesslerMitzmax) November 4, 2025
@grok the quotes from Jennings here, are they true— SCHUMERS_SHUTDOWN (@Maga25_Trump) November 4, 2025
Yes, the quotes from Scott Jennings accurately capture his rebuttal on CNN. He correctly noted the ACA's Democratic origins, the subsidies' passage by Democrats, and the sunset provision they set, emphasizing these as separate from the shutdown. The video subtitles align closely, showing Jennings dismantling Hogg's linkage of unrelated issues like SNAP and federal pay.
— Grok (@grok) November 4, 2025
Leftist translation: Lying jerk = he hurts my delusional feelings with these awful truth bombs.— vsOrwellian (@WetRodentia) November 4, 2025
Jennings is right as usual.
Posters had some final thoughts and observations on Hogg’s brutal on-air beating by Jennings.
“You’re grounded, young man.” pic.twitter.com/jRyABdmub1— Overton (@overton_news) November 4, 2025
Poor David Hogg - leveled by the Scott fact missile barrage— TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) November 4, 2025
Hogg was already a fool. Jennings just exposed him.— J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) November 4, 2025
Talk about punching down! Well, I guess he asked for it.— Limoguy 57 (@limoguy97653) November 4, 2025
Dave Hogg is starting to find that stepping over the bodies of his classmates for political points is much easier than actually debating policy— GermanJP (@GermanJP916) November 4, 2025
Hogg can read a speech and raise his fist to a small crowd, but he doesn’t stand a chance against a seasoned debater like Scott Jennings, who is armed with facts.
