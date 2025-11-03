Dem Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is the Ultimate Evil on Planet Earth - Worse Than Anything You Can Imagine

Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Think of the worst thing you can. Ok, Democrat Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump is even worse. CNN’s Elex Michaelson was interviewing Pelosi, and even he was taken aback by her comment that Trump was the ultimate evil on earth.

Start here. (READ)

In a disgusting move, Nancy Pelosi, 85, says President Trump is WORSE than r*pists, m*rderers and terrorists 

"He's a vile creature, the worst THING on the face of the earth."

CNN: "You think he's the worst on the face of the earth?

"I DO. Yeah."

Here’s hyperbolic Nancy. (WATCH)

We don’t believe we’ve ever seen her sober.

Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have lost their minds over Trump. Posters say there’s no way to find common ground with people who believe Trump is worse than child rapists and mass murderers.

Advertisement

Advertisement











