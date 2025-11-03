Dem Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is the Ultimate Evil on Planet Earth - Worse Than Anything You Can Imagine

Think of the worst thing you can. Ok, Democrat Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump is even worse. CNN’s Elex Michaelson was interviewing Pelosi, and even he was taken aback by her comment that Trump was the ultimate evil on earth.

In a disgusting move, Nancy Pelosi, 85, says President Trump is WORSE than r*pists, m*rderers and terrorists "He's a vile creature, the worst THING on the face of the earth." CNN: "You think he's the worst on the face of the earth? "I DO. Yeah."

Is she drunk?! — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 3, 2025

Never sober — openly straight/ photo not me. (@magruder5121) November 3, 2025

Pelosi is such a tool. pic.twitter.com/AWvMDXWNNb — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 3, 2025

We don’t believe we’ve ever seen her sober.

Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have lost their minds over Trump. Posters say there’s no way to find common ground with people who believe Trump is worse than child rapists and mass murderers.

The party of tolerance and unity folks — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 3, 2025

The host was even shocked.



"Worst thing on earth" is quite all-encompassing.



Name the single worst atrocity you can think of, and she thinks Donald Trump is worse than THAT, because he has differing policies.



Vile. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

And these are the people we’re supposed to find unity with. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) November 3, 2025

Truly evil — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 3, 2025

Sad, but true at this point.

Pelosi makes the wild claim that Trump has abolished the House of Representatives. No idea what she means here. Is she talking about redistricting or the House not voting for the last month? Who knows?

Nancy Pelosi's lies are out of control! Claiming Trump is worse than rapists, murderers, and terrorists is despicable. And saying he "abolished the House"? Pure fiction. Her hatred blinds her to the truth. Time to call out these baseless attacks! — BIG ORANGE SOLDIER (@Big_Orange44) November 3, 2025

“He’s abolished the House of Representatives”



Hmm, sounds like somebody knows Newsom’s power grab in California isn’t going to match what republicans will be able to do in response



Sounds like she is saying “he has achieved near total victory over us” — DA Ronin (@DARonin4) November 3, 2025

She’s horrible for saying this. Sad that this is what politics has come to and she’s largely responsible after being at the top of the trash pile for decades. — The Jake Buzz (@thejakebuzz) November 3, 2025

Pelosi, like most Democrats, can’t accept that Trump has beaten them at every turn despite throwing everything at him.

Posters say Pelosi is really stretching when it comes to Trump ...and her face, too.

That face just gets stretched tighter and tighter every time I see her… pic.twitter.com/kRMYiP7Ta1 — Annie ♥️s Freedom (@AnniesBackAgain) November 3, 2025

Wow they did a good job on her face filters 😅 — Candylandredgal 🟥 (@Candylandredgal) November 3, 2025

Imagine saying this with a straight face. — Mary Earps (@maryearps600) November 3, 2025

She did thanks to plastic surgery and Botox.

