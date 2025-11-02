Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support of Jay Jones

In Virginia on Saturday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears seared and smoked Democrat opponent Abigail Spanberger. Earle-Sears was infuriated that Spanberger continues to support AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent texts where he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head and also watching that man’s children die in their mother’s arms.

HOLY CRAP! Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears NUKES opponent Abigail Spanberger for campaigning with AG candidate Jay Jones, who wants Republicans killed "UNHAPPY, Abigail? About M*RDER? How about you get a backbone and tell him he needed to GET OUT of the RACE!" "Her candidate saying 2 bullets to the head for his opponent, and the wife was 'breeding fascists,' and they needed to die too?! All she says is, 'well, I am unhappy!'"

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears NUKES opponent Abigail Spanberger for campaigning with AG candidate Jay Jones, who wants Republicans killed



"UNHAPPY, Abigail? About M*RDER? How about you get a backbone and tell him he needed to GET OUT of the RACE!"… pic.twitter.com/tElsYdFzqS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

Winsome Sears is calling out some serious stuff here—talk about taking a stand! Politics can get heated, but this level of rhetoric is wild. Definitely a moment to watch. — Catherine (@catherine_6907) November 2, 2025

Absolutely savage! 🔥 Winsome didn’t hold back one bit. — Caroline jeremy (@carolinejerey) November 2, 2025

She shouldn’t. Her opponent is condoning the indefensible.

Democrats brushing off what Jones did like it’s no big deal is incredible to behold, especially in light of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the two failed assassination attempts on President Donald Trump’s life.

Spanberger pretending that Jay Jones' texts fall into some gray area, when they are unequivocally wrong, is disqualifying.



Winsome Sears is who we need leading the Commonwealth.

FULL STOP. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) November 2, 2025

Jay Jones should not even be CLOSE, let alone still running in this race. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

I completely agree. He (and every Democrat who failed to tell him to quit the race) are moral degenerates who should be purged from any positions of authority. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) November 2, 2025

The Democrats should have united and forced Jones out of the race. Instead, they put their lust for power over doing what is right.

Commenters know that Democrats have created a new political world where ethics have been tossed in the dumpster.

In a sane world that would have been the end of his career.



But the World Democrats have created is not a sane world — Raz (@AustRepublican) November 2, 2025

Who would vote for someone who is okay with candidate who fantasizes about unaliving his political opponents and their children.. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 2, 2025

Sadly, that answer is Abigail Spanberger and the entire Democrat Party.

