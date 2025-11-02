VIP
Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support of Jay Jones

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo

In Virginia on Saturday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears seared and smoked Democrat opponent Abigail Spanberger. Earle-Sears was infuriated that Spanberger continues to support AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent texts where he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head and also watching that man’s children die in their mother’s arms.

Start here. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears NUKES opponent Abigail Spanberger for campaigning with AG candidate Jay Jones, who wants Republicans killed

"UNHAPPY, Abigail? About M*RDER? How about you get a backbone and tell him he needed to GET OUT of the RACE!"

"Her candidate saying 2 bullets to the head for his opponent, and the wife was 'breeding fascists,' and they needed to die too?! All she says is, 'well, I am unhappy!'"

Check this out. (WATCH)

She shouldn’t. Her opponent is condoning the indefensible.

Democrats brushing off what Jones did like it’s no big deal is incredible to behold, especially in light of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the two failed assassination attempts on President Donald Trump’s life.

The Democrats should have united and forced Jones out of the race. Instead, they put their lust for power over doing what is right.

Commenters know that Democrats have created a new political world where ethics have been tossed in the dumpster.

Sadly, that answer is Abigail Spanberger and the entire Democrat Party.

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

