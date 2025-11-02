Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief President Obama

Voto Latino President Maria Teresa Kumar was laughably trying to rewrite history on MSNBC on Sunday. She contends that former President Barack Obama was a great unifier during his presidency. Of course, reality disagrees.

Advertisement

Listen to this nonsense. (WATCH)

Voto Latino Prez: "When they see Barack Obama, people remember a time in America where there was unity."



These people are beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/PcvymmgdVO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

They think that if they say something, it makes it true.

We know better. Obama’s presidency was nothing but division from beginning to end. Posters remember.

Good grief. Obama was the root of all the hatred. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 2, 2025

💯 without a doubt. When we saw the racist church he attended when he was campaigning for president, it was no doubt of where he stood. — Fred Snyder (@FlyingGrandpaSC) November 2, 2025

feel all the unity pic.twitter.com/EKxp9IBVqY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

This is when he began his division. — Greg Brantley (AUTHOR)-DBA-Klyde Morgan (@gregory4unme) November 2, 2025

Don’t forget “ the cops acted stupidly “ or something like that. Race baiter in chief. — JoeSixx (@SixxJoe32299) November 2, 2025

He politicized everything.

Commenters can’t believe what they are hearing. Surely, this is sarcasm. Nope, she’s serious.

She’s joking right?!



He was the most divisive president we ever had — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 2, 2025

America was pure utopia under Obama, don’t you remember? 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

The dude caused more division than any modern president. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) November 2, 2025

Under Obama:



IRS targeted conservatives



Police were vilified



Racial tensions surged But sure, let’s call that “unity” and pretend history started in 2017. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 2, 2025

When I look back at that time, I remember a country that wanted unity, but were given intersectionality & identity politics instead. — Honda Davidson (@HondaDavidson1) November 2, 2025

We’re still dealing with the fallout of Obama’s divisive presidency. The man was several things, but he was never a unifying leader.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.