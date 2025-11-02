Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief President Obama

Voto Latino President Maria Teresa Kumar was laughably trying to rewrite history on MSNBC on Sunday. She contends that former President Barack Obama was a great unifier during his presidency. Of course, reality disagrees.
Listen to this nonsense. (WATCH)
Voto Latino Prez: "When they see Barack Obama, people remember a time in America where there was unity."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
These people are beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/PcvymmgdVO
They think that if they say something, it makes it true.
We know better. Obama’s presidency was nothing but division from beginning to end. Posters remember.
Good grief. Obama was the root of all the hatred.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 2, 2025
💯 without a doubt. When we saw the racist church he attended when he was campaigning for president, it was no doubt of where he stood.— Fred Snyder (@FlyingGrandpaSC) November 2, 2025
feel all the unity pic.twitter.com/EKxp9IBVqY— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
This is when he began his division.— Greg Brantley (AUTHOR)-DBA-Klyde Morgan (@gregory4unme) November 2, 2025
Don’t forget “ the cops acted stupidly “ or something like that. Race baiter in chief.— JoeSixx (@SixxJoe32299) November 2, 2025
He politicized everything.
Commenters can’t believe what they are hearing. Surely, this is sarcasm. Nope, she’s serious.
She’s joking right?!— KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 2, 2025
He was the most divisive president we ever had
America was pure utopia under Obama, don’t you remember? 🙄— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
The dude caused more division than any modern president.— Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) November 2, 2025
Under Obama:— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 2, 2025
IRS targeted conservatives
Police were vilified
Racial tensions surged But sure, let’s call that “unity” and pretend history started in 2017.
“A time of unity" pic.twitter.com/ks4aSvgUiJ— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
When I look back at that time, I remember a country that wanted unity, but were given intersectionality & identity politics instead.— Honda Davidson (@HondaDavidson1) November 2, 2025
We’re still dealing with the fallout of Obama’s divisive presidency. The man was several things, but he was never a unifying leader.
