Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief President Obama

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Voto Latino President Maria Teresa Kumar was laughably trying to rewrite history on MSNBC on Sunday. She contends that former President Barack Obama was a great unifier during his presidency. Of course, reality disagrees.

Listen to this nonsense. (WATCH)

They think that if they say something, it makes it true.

We know better. Obama’s presidency was nothing but division from beginning to end. Posters remember.

He politicized everything.

Commenters can’t believe what they are hearing. Surely, this is sarcasm. Nope, she’s serious.

We’re still dealing with the fallout of Obama’s divisive presidency. The man was several things, but he was never a unifying leader.

