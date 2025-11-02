One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by Three Points in Iowa

Sunday marks the first anniversary of pollster Ann Selzer laughably giving false hope to Kamala Harris supporters. She released a poll that remarkably had the eventual presidential election loser up by three points in Iowa over President Donald Trump. Selzer was off by sixteen points in the end. Oopsie-doodle!

Advertisement

Here are those poll numbers. (READ)

🚨 ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Final Ann Selzer IOWA 2024 poll



🔵 Kamala Harris: 47% (+3)

🔴 Donald Trump: 44%



Final result: Trump+13.2

Miss: 16 points



Generational self-destruction of one's career. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1y5Mvo0xV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

I know this isn't always popular to say but I love to see evil people fail — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 2, 2025

Selzer maintains it wasn’t election interference.

It all felt calculated to increase Democrat turnout by making Harris supporters think she had a chance. ‘Wow, if she’s doing this well in Iowa, we can win this thing!’ Wrong! Here's Rachel Maddow of MSNBC drinking and sharing the Kool-Aid as expected. (WATCH)

Flashback: 1 year ago, Selzer released a poll with Kamala Harris up 3% in Iowa. MSNBC popped champagne.



Kamala Harris lost Iowa by 13%. pic.twitter.com/BmI8uxk6fN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 2, 2025

Fake News strikes again 😂 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 2, 2025

Watching MSNBC be completely wrong is always entertaining. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 2, 2025

We wholeheartedly agree.

Posters remember those closing days of the 2024 presidential race.

I remember seeing a post the night before the poll was released and the person said they were at a private event with billionaire gov. Pritzker and he said something exciting was coming out of Iowa…



I’m sure Selzer has a sizable retirement… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 2, 2025

Not going to lie, that poll scared me pale when it first dropped. Then I saw all the great analysis on the crosstabs and realized we were looking at an epic blunder. You nailed the eerie uncertainty. In hindsight, I love that it raised Dems' hopes for a few days about their putrid, unlikable candidate. They truly thought Harris was the second coming of Obama. 😂 — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) November 2, 2025

Excellent passage, I had the same feelings that your husband had, even without seeing any data, there was no way Harris could have been ahead in the polls by what we were seeing on @X. — Tired of the willfully ignorant.. (@kemicalkid19) November 2, 2025

I had the same reaction.



Then I checked the early voting data again and it was clear DJT had the lead.



It was NEVER going to happen. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

At the time, I said it was BS. I used to live in Iowa and have friends and family there. It's Trump country. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 2, 2025

The Iowa poll was clearly wrong. But it partially achieved what Democrats wanted. It made headlines and gave (false) hope to Kamala Harris voters. Now, we can look back and laugh at how dishonest and desperate it all was. We don’t need polls to know that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.