Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authorit...
Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan...
Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen...
Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief P...
'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Republicans Fight for the People. Democrats Fight for Power.'
'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We...
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
VIP
Uh-Oh, Looks Like We've Disappointed Michelle Obama Again *EYE ROLL*
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter...
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist...
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters...
VIP
Prop 50: Gavin Newsom Rallies Small Crowd to Vote and Make All His...
Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support o...

One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by Three Points in Iowa

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on November 02, 2025
Sarah D.

Sunday marks the first anniversary of pollster Ann Selzer laughably giving false hope to Kamala Harris supporters. She released a poll that remarkably had the eventual presidential election loser up by three points in Iowa over President Donald Trump. Selzer was off by sixteen points in the end. Oopsie-doodle!

Advertisement

Here are those poll numbers. (READ)

Selzer maintains it wasn’t election interference.

It all felt calculated to increase Democrat turnout by making Harris supporters think she had a chance. ‘Wow, if she’s doing this well in Iowa, we can win this thing!’ Wrong! Here's Rachel Maddow of MSNBC drinking and sharing the Kool-Aid as expected. (WATCH)

We wholeheartedly agree.

Posters remember those closing days of the 2024 presidential race.

Not going to lie, that poll scared me pale when it first dropped. Then I saw all the great analysis on the crosstabs and realized we were looking at an epic blunder. You nailed the eerie uncertainty. In hindsight, I love that it raised Dems' hopes for a few days about their putrid, unlikable candidate. They truly thought Harris was the second coming of Obama. 😂

— NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) November 2, 2025

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Advertisement

The Iowa poll was clearly wrong. But it partially achieved what Democrats wanted. It made headlines and gave (false) hope to Kamala Harris voters. Now, we can look back and laugh at how dishonest and desperate it all was. We don’t need polls to know that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IOWA KAMALA HARRIS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS
Sam J.
Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authoritarianism
Warren Squire
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter Biden Laptop Memo (Watch)
Sam J.
Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
Warren Squire
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist FRAUD and Endorsing Spanberger
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell Jacob B.
Advertisement