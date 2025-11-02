One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by...
Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan...
Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen...
Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief P...
'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Republicans Fight for the People. Democrats Fight for Power.'
'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We...
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
VIP
Uh-Oh, Looks Like We've Disappointed Michelle Obama Again *EYE ROLL*
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter...
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist...
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters...
VIP
Prop 50: Gavin Newsom Rallies Small Crowd to Vote and Make All His...
Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support o...

Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authoritarianism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on November 02, 2025
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The selective ‘amnesia’ of Democrats is something to behold. President Donald Trump has been the subject of lawfare attacks for his entire time in office, plus the previous four years when Democrats tried to jail him and kick him off the ballot. Now, lawfare king Norm Eisen is screaming that Trump DOJ indictments are authoritarian.

Advertisement

Give us a break! (WATCH)

All projection.

Democrats may have ‘amnesia’, but MAGA doesn’t. Trump supporters will never forget what the Democrat Party did.

Deflect and lie is the plan anytime Democrats are on TV.

Of course, Eisen is projecting about weaponizing justice. Check out this flashback from almost three years ago. (WATCH)

Recommended

Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Amazingly, they’ve kept this up for ten years.

It’s not working, though. They’ve damaged their Democrat Party in multiple ways, and the polls show it.

Obama was in Virginia on Saturday, lying up a storm and trying to relive his glory years. Thankfully, those days are never coming back.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
Warren Squire
'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS
Sam J.
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'
Sam J.
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter Biden Laptop Memo (Watch)
Sam J.
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist FRAUD and Endorsing Spanberger
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview Warren Squire
Advertisement