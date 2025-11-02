Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authoritarianism

The selective ‘amnesia’ of Democrats is something to behold. President Donald Trump has been the subject of lawfare attacks for his entire time in office, plus the previous four years when Democrats tried to jail him and kick him off the ballot. Now, lawfare king Norm Eisen is screaming that Trump DOJ indictments are authoritarian.
Lawfare architect Norm Eisen whines about Trump DOJ indictments:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
“The hallmarks of an authoritarian regime…damn the law, damn the evidence!"
Projection overload. pic.twitter.com/ay2gbLsgVC
All projection.
Democrats may have ‘amnesia’, but MAGA doesn’t. Trump supporters will never forget what the Democrat Party did.
Do they think we've forgotten?— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 2, 2025
Because we haven't forgotten. pic.twitter.com/TTKpxUInWC
They never imagined a world where Trump returned to power.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
Perhaps the greatest testament to the strength of our political system: they rigged it against Trump in every way they could, and he STILL won.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 2, 2025
Oh I see this is their Sunday talking point today!— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 2, 2025
Deflect and lie.
Deflect and lie is the plan anytime Democrats are on TV.
Of course, Eisen is projecting about weaponizing justice. Check out this flashback from almost three years ago. (WATCH)
Norm Eisen has a habit of saying the quiet part out loud. In December 2022 he announced the lawfare operation to remove Trump from ballots for “insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/TDQfrpvBKE— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2023
And because I said so…..— Dave Gregory (@DaveGregory22) November 2, 2025
Smh this is so bad! Just listening to him is so cringe! 😬 I torture myself listening to these clips so I know how bad they lie!— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 2, 2025
Amazingly, they’ve kept this up for ten years.
It’s not working, though. They’ve damaged their Democrat Party in multiple ways, and the polls show it.
These ppl. 🥱— mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) November 2, 2025
What’s their approval rating now?
8%? 🥴
Per Obama, Obama is going to rescue them.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025
November 2, 2025
Obama was in Virginia on Saturday, lying up a storm and trying to relive his glory years. Thankfully, those days are never coming back.
