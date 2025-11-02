Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authoritarianism

The selective ‘amnesia’ of Democrats is something to behold. President Donald Trump has been the subject of lawfare attacks for his entire time in office, plus the previous four years when Democrats tried to jail him and kick him off the ballot. Now, lawfare king Norm Eisen is screaming that Trump DOJ indictments are authoritarian.

Give us a break! (WATCH)

Lawfare architect Norm Eisen whines about Trump DOJ indictments:



“The hallmarks of an authoritarian regime…damn the law, damn the evidence!"



Projection overload. pic.twitter.com/ay2gbLsgVC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

All projection.

Democrats may have ‘amnesia’, but MAGA doesn’t. Trump supporters will never forget what the Democrat Party did.

Do they think we've forgotten?



Because we haven't forgotten. pic.twitter.com/TTKpxUInWC — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 2, 2025

They never imagined a world where Trump returned to power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

Perhaps the greatest testament to the strength of our political system: they rigged it against Trump in every way they could, and he STILL won. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 2, 2025

Oh I see this is their Sunday talking point today!



Deflect and lie. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 2, 2025

Deflect and lie is the plan anytime Democrats are on TV.

Of course, Eisen is projecting about weaponizing justice. Check out this flashback from almost three years ago. (WATCH)

Norm Eisen has a habit of saying the quiet part out loud. In December 2022 he announced the lawfare operation to remove Trump from ballots for “insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/TDQfrpvBKE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2023

And because I said so….. — Dave Gregory (@DaveGregory22) November 2, 2025

Smh this is so bad! Just listening to him is so cringe! 😬 I torture myself listening to these clips so I know how bad they lie! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 2, 2025

Amazingly, they’ve kept this up for ten years.

It’s not working, though. They’ve damaged their Democrat Party in multiple ways, and the polls show it.

These ppl. 🫩🥱

What’s their approval rating now?

8%? 🥴 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) November 2, 2025

Per Obama, Obama is going to rescue them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

Obama was in Virginia on Saturday, lying up a storm and trying to relive his glory years. Thankfully, those days are never coming back.

