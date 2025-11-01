Obama Preaches Against Demonizing Political Opponents as He Stumps in VA for Spanberger and Jay Jones

Former President Barack Obama was in Virginia on Saturday to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger. During his speech, he spoke about not demonizing political opponents. Of course, Spanberger and the Democrat Party fully support VA AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent texts where he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head and then watching that man’s children die. The hypocrisy astounds.

Here’s Obama. (WATCH)

Obama campaigns in VA for Spanberger:



“She knows...that we have to be able to disagree without calling each other nasty names or demonizing each other."



The Dem VA AG candidate texted that he wanted his opponents’ children to die. He was welcomed on stage at this same rally. pic.twitter.com/Ot8zZhf7sp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

You know the party is broken when they have to roll out either of the Obamas — AntiIdiocracy(ist) (@AntiIdiocrcyist) November 1, 2025

The race must be closer than polling shows if Obama is there.

Commenters were not surprised Obama was being dishonest, considering his Democrat Party has been demonizing President Donald Trump and MAGA 24/7 for the last ten years.

Well nothing to see here folks! Just his usual lying self! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 1, 2025

What a joke. This is the same party party who has called everyone slightly to the right of center a Nazi for 10 years. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) November 1, 2025

He represents the party that has demonized conservatives as n*zis and every other epithet imaginable for 10 years. Standard Obama bullsh*t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.

Posters say Obama is a shadow of his former self and have some ideas why he’s really in Virginia.

He’s got no zing — no charisma left — and he doesn’t even know it. — Instapinion (@instapinion) November 1, 2025

IMHO Obama is out there doing this because:



1- He desperately wants to remain politically relevant, in a world where arch-enemy Trump dominates Media attention.



2- He’ll do anything not to be at home listening to Michelle b**** nonstop about how terrible her life is. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 1, 2025

3 - He wants to be able to say he parachuted in and won it for them if they win — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2025

Yep, he craves the adulation he’s been missing since leaving office.

Commenters say the NAACP is irrelevant after endorsing a white candidate over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, who is black.

lol in November it was vote for the fake black lady now he is switching his tone vote for the white lady who is running against the actual black lady. Ridiculous — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) November 1, 2025

that was (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

Obama and NAACP have shown their true colors!! All about money and power for them, not about uplifting women of color! 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Kona Billy (@KonaBilly) November 1, 2025

The NAACP solely exists to support the Democrat Party and support blacks who are Democrats. If you’re black but not a Democrat, they will either ignore you or actively campaign against you.

