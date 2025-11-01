VIP
Obama Preaches Against Demonizing Political Opponents as He Stumps in VA for Spanberger and Jay Jones

Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former President Barack Obama was in Virginia on Saturday to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger. During his speech, he spoke about not demonizing political opponents. Of course, Spanberger and the Democrat Party fully support VA AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent texts where he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head and then watching that man’s children die. The hypocrisy astounds.

Here’s Obama. (WATCH)

The race must be closer than polling shows if Obama is there.

Commenters were not surprised Obama was being dishonest, considering his Democrat Party has been demonizing President Donald Trump and MAGA 24/7 for the last ten years.

If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.

Posters say Obama is a shadow of his former self and have some ideas why he’s really in Virginia.

Yep, he craves the adulation he’s been missing since leaving office.

Commenters say the NAACP is irrelevant after endorsing a white candidate over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, who is black.

The NAACP solely exists to support the Democrat Party and support blacks who are Democrats. If you’re black but not a Democrat, they will either ignore you or actively campaign against you.

