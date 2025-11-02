Trigger Treat: Harry Sisson Cries in His Soy Milk Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Video

Democrat social influencer Harry Sisson is feigning outrage over Vice President JD Vance’s Halloween costume and the video where he announced it to the world. Sisson can’t believe his Democrat Party’s Schumer Shutdown hasn’t stopped Republicans from celebrating holidays like Halloween. How dare they?! Oh, well.

Here’s Sisson, fake crying in his soy milk. (WATCH)

Little Harry Sisson got triggered by 48's Halloween costume 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RAXbwXCx7c — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 1, 2025

When is he ever not triggered. That's his whole life. — Groovychick (@GroovyChick1221) November 1, 2025

I mean to be fair, he’s triggered by everything. Huge wuss — Ak Grown❄️🌲🎣🥾 (@getupthatmt) November 1, 2025

If he wasn’t being triggered, what else would he be doing?

Here’s the original video from Vance. (WATCH BOTH)

Vice President Vance on TikTok:



“Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” pic.twitter.com/YoKhKmeP6w — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2025

Awe he’s upset the lefts little meme meant to hurt ZjD Vance didn’t work. He embraced it and threw it right back in their faces. Love our VP and our next POTUS! — Karen Reed (@reed782259) November 1, 2025

Democrats have a hard time laughing at themselves. Vance took a meme meant to hurt him and embraced it and made it his own.

Commenters not familiar with Sisson want to know if he has a real job.

Does Harry ever have a day where he isn’t triggered by something? Must be a very sad existence. So glad I have a sense of humor. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) November 1, 2025

Does he have a job????? — Randy (@Randy47613667) November 1, 2025

That’s his job and it sounds like he gets paid well by the DNC every time he posts. He smiles after every one because he knows he’ll eat well. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) November 1, 2025

@harryjsisson knows he has to complain about everything to get his paycheck no matter how much none of it really bothers him — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) November 1, 2025

If he stops griping, the checks will stop.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about little Harry.

When other kids are hanging out and having the time of their lives with friends, listening to good tunes, and spending time with a significant other, you have Harry throwing a temper tantrum several times a day and recording all of it. pic.twitter.com/4pcky0atvc — Melodie Carlisle (@CarlisleMelodie) November 1, 2025

They just “want healthcare” LMFAO



My God, these people — Pilot 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Pilot454647) November 1, 2025

Damn if he wants food stamps back I guess he should ask the democrats to open the government back up — The Grillkeeper (@The_Gatekeeper7) November 2, 2025

I’ve never seen a grown man cry over a Halloween costume…. Then again Harry isn’t considered a man. — Alex (@Alex79884) November 2, 2025

It’s all performative. Vance was simply celebrating Halloween with his family. Was he supposed to stay home because Sisson’s Democrats refuse to end their Schumer Shutdown of the federal government? Of course not. Maybe Sisson will have something to be genuinely mad about soon, like his Democrats caving and reopening the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



