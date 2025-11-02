VIP
Trigger Treat: Harry Sisson Cries in His Soy Milk Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on November 02, 2025
Twitter

Democrat social influencer Harry Sisson is feigning outrage over Vice President JD Vance’s Halloween costume and the video where he announced it to the world. Sisson can’t believe his Democrat Party’s Schumer Shutdown hasn’t stopped Republicans from celebrating holidays like Halloween. How dare they?! Oh, well.

Here’s Sisson, fake crying in his soy milk. (WATCH)

If he wasn’t being triggered, what else would he be doing?

Here’s the original video from Vance. (WATCH BOTH)

Democrats have a hard time laughing at themselves. Vance took a meme meant to hurt him and embraced it and made it his own.

Commenters not familiar with Sisson want to know if he has a real job.

If he stops griping, the checks will stop.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about little Harry.

It’s all performative. Vance was simply celebrating Halloween with his family. Was he supposed to stay home because Sisson’s Democrats refuse to end their Schumer Shutdown of the federal government? Of course not. Maybe Sisson will have something to be genuinely mad about soon, like his Democrats caving and reopening the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

