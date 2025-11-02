One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by...
Partisan Projection: Lawfare Loser Norm Eisen Says Trump DOJ Indictments Are Pure Authorit...
Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan...
Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen...
Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief P...
'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Republicans Fight for the People. Democrats Fight for Power.'
'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We...
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
VIP
Uh-Oh, Looks Like We've Disappointed Michelle Obama Again *EYE ROLL*
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter...
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist...
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters...
VIP
Prop 50: Gavin Newsom Rallies Small Crowd to Vote and Make All His...

CNN’s Abby Phillip Says She Talks to MAGA Voters Every Day in NYC and They Live in ‘Information Silos’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on November 02, 2025
CNN

CNN’s Abby Phillip says she speaks to MAGA people every day. Yes, we’re laughing along with you. Outside of the handful that she has on her NewsNight show, that seems highly unlikely. We’re also supposed to believe that she has in-depth conversations with these alleged MAGA folks she runs into when she steps outside her Manhattan studio, and that she’s able to study them and determine the ‘information silos’ they live in. Sure, Abby.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Phillip is an obvious Democrat.

Posters picked up on how she spoke of MAGA voters like she was primatologist Dian Fossey.

MAGA in the Mist.

Commenters say Phillip is the one living in an ‘information silo’ at CNN.

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Advertisement

That makes more sense than her likely imaginary daily encounters with MAGA folks.

Phillip had some choice words for Scott Jennings. She appears to call him less than truthful. (READ)

Abby was specifically asked about Scott Jennings. Here’s what she said:"I think he has seen Trump win on the culture issues, on the economic issues, on all of that, and he's willing to give him a pass on things that maybe he's slightly queasy about privately. Because I think he believes that going against Trump is a bad idea, because Trump keeps winning."

Here’s that clip. (WATCH)

That’s how we heard it.

MAGA commenters took umbrage at Phillip claiming they lived in ‘information silos.’ They also would love to meet the MAGA people she converses with in New York City.

Advertisement

That’s what we suspect as well, and we're probably not wrong.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS
Sam J.
One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by Three Points in Iowa
Warren Squire
Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
Warren Squire
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist FRAUD and Endorsing Spanberger
Sam J.
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell Jacob B.
Advertisement