CNN’s Abby Phillip Says She Talks to MAGA Voters Every Day in NYC and They Live in ‘Information Silos’

CNN’s Abby Phillip says she speaks to MAGA people every day. Yes, we’re laughing along with you. Outside of the handful that she has on her NewsNight show, that seems highly unlikely. We’re also supposed to believe that she has in-depth conversations with these alleged MAGA folks she runs into when she steps outside her Manhattan studio, and that she’s able to study them and determine the ‘information silos’ they live in. Sure, Abby.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Abby Phillip says she talks to MAGA people every day, so she understands the “information silos” they’re in that make it hard to see outside of.



This was said by a CNN host on the Obama bros podcast. pic.twitter.com/O4KJrlo2eW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

Phillip is an obvious Democrat.

Posters picked up on how she spoke of MAGA voters like she was primatologist Dian Fossey.

“Yeah I understand them better” as she describes MAGA as some kind of science experiment that needs to be observed. If Abby would spend less time cutting off conservative guests, maybe she would understand; but she doesn’t because in the end, she doesn’t respect them. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 3, 2025

They talk about MAGA as is they are some dangerous exotic species that must be observed from a distance in the wilds of the Middle America — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

MAGA in the Mist.

Commenters say Phillip is the one living in an ‘information silo’ at CNN.

The CNN ‘information silo’ is more like a sensory deprivation tank. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 3, 2025

Abby is in a silo so deep she hasn't seen the light of day in years. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) November 3, 2025

The only "information silo" I see is the one she's in, and I hear the echo.... — Lynn Sitzes (@LynnSitzes9676) November 3, 2025

Abby Phillips is basically talking about @ScottJenningsKY. How passive aggressive of her. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) November 3, 2025

That makes more sense than her likely imaginary daily encounters with MAGA folks.

Phillip had some choice words for Scott Jennings. She appears to call him less than truthful. (READ)

Abby was specifically asked about Scott Jennings. Here’s what she said:"I think he has seen Trump win on the culture issues, on the economic issues, on all of that, and he's willing to give him a pass on things that maybe he's slightly queasy about privately. Because I think he believes that going against Trump is a bad idea, because Trump keeps winning."

Here’s that clip. (WATCH)

Abby was specifically asked about Scott Jennings. Here’s what she said:



"I think he has seen Trump win on the culture issues, on the economic issues, on all of that, and he's willing to give him a pass on things that maybe he's slightly queasy about privately. Because I think he… pic.twitter.com/qhhWUelhiR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

Sounds like she was about to call him a “disgrace”. @ScottJenningsKY you're going to have to put her in her place eventually — Just News: Unfilitered (@JustNewsBLOG) November 3, 2025

So she is basically calling Scott a liar/actor on TV.



This is going to be lit the next time they're on TV together. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) November 3, 2025

That’s how we heard it.

MAGA commenters took umbrage at Phillip claiming they lived in ‘information silos.’ They also would love to meet the MAGA people she converses with in New York City.

I’d love for you to tell me what “information silos” I’m in, @abbydphillip - but more importantly, love that you think nearly 80 million people in this country base their votes not on, “can we afford groceries & gas this week and be safe on the streets.” No. We just want to win!! — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) November 3, 2025

Abby Phillip “talks to MAGA people every day”—from the comfort of a CNN studio and the Obama bros podcast. Must be exhausting decoding flyover country from a Georgetown brunch. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 3, 2025

🤣 Names of these “MAGA people” who are her everyday correspondents? — News Junkie (@VicCincy) November 3, 2025

No MAGA people talk to her except Scott — Mountain Mama (@RenewedDay) November 3, 2025

That’s what we suspect as well, and we're probably not wrong.

