Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file

Former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House along with her husband, former President Barack Obama, more than eight years ago, but still hasn’t stopped complaining about her family’s time there. She says her First Family was treated like second-class citizens.

Check this out. (WATCH) 

This is so tiresome.

Posters say Michelle Obama is giving former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a run for her money in the grievance and victimhood Olympics.

She’s a certified ‘whine’ mom.

Obama’s griping is laughable when compared to how President Donald Trump and his family have been treated.

Trump’s no king, despite what Democrats claim, but the Obamas were treated like a king and a queen.

It’s ridiculous how much love was showered on them by the expected players.

We’ll never be deserving of the greatness of the Obamas. We were so horrible to them. Sarcasm off.

