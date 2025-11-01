Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House along with her husband, former President Barack Obama, more than eight years ago, but still hasn’t stopped complaining about her family’s time there. She says her First Family was treated like second-class citizens.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Michelle Obama complains: “We didn't get the grace that I think some other (first) families have gotten." pic.twitter.com/wgLY3TZqFD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

This is so tiresome.

Posters say Michelle Obama is giving former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a run for her money in the grievance and victimhood Olympics.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “Watch me reinforce every negative DEI stereotype imaginable by constantly playing race and LGBT cards.”



Michelle Obama: “Hold my beer.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 31, 2025

“white hot glare”



Gee, wonder what that means. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Meanwhile, they raked in million dollars of dollars,making democratic propaganda for Netflix. — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 31, 2025

The whining never ends. — wine solves everything (@MWilschke) October 31, 2025

She’s a certified ‘whine’ mom.

Obama’s griping is laughable when compared to how President Donald Trump and his family have been treated.

Just think of all the grace the Trump family has been given — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 31, 2025

I remember the 08 Obama cult so well. The entire dem party, media, and Hollywood. And they think Trump has a cult 😅 — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) October 31, 2025

The Obamas were treated like royalty by the media, academia, and pop culture. If that’s not “grace,” what is? This revisionism is insulting to Americans who bent over backwards to celebrate them. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 31, 2025

The Obamas enjoyed endless adulation from the entirety of legacy media, academia, Hollywood and the beltway permanent class.



This is hysterical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Trump’s no king, despite what Democrats claim, but the Obamas were treated like a king and a queen.

It’s ridiculous how much love was showered on them by the expected players.

The Obama’s were treated like rare museum pieces by 99% of the media, 90% of politicians and about 80% of political talking heads. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 31, 2025

The entirety of legacy media essentially acted as their personal PR firm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

Eight years of magazine covers, late-night praise, and Hollywood adoration—but sure, tell us more about how unfair it all was. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 31, 2025

All true.

Both McCain and Romney treated him as if they might bruise him if they criticized him strongly.

Obama is easily the worst POTUS we’ve ever had, he owns his own two terms and Biden’s four years of disasters. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 31, 2025

We continue to let the Obamas down — Bill (@Tastywaves77) October 31, 2025

America always disappoints the Obamas. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

We’ll never be deserving of the greatness of the Obamas. We were so horrible to them. Sarcasm off.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.