Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House along with her husband, former President Barack Obama, more than eight years ago, but still hasn’t stopped complaining about her family’s time there. She says her First Family was treated like second-class citizens.
Michelle Obama complains: “We didn't get the grace that I think some other (first) families have gotten." pic.twitter.com/wgLY3TZqFD— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025
This is so tiresome.
Posters say Michelle Obama is giving former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a run for her money in the grievance and victimhood Olympics.
Karine Jean-Pierre: “Watch me reinforce every negative DEI stereotype imaginable by constantly playing race and LGBT cards.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 31, 2025
Michelle Obama: “Hold my beer.”
“white hot glare”— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025
Gee, wonder what that means.
Meanwhile, they raked in million dollars of dollars,making democratic propaganda for Netflix.— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 31, 2025
The whining never ends.— wine solves everything (@MWilschke) October 31, 2025
She’s a certified ‘whine’ mom.
Obama’s griping is laughable when compared to how President Donald Trump and his family have been treated.
Just think of all the grace the Trump family has been given— Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 31, 2025
I remember the 08 Obama cult so well. The entire dem party, media, and Hollywood. And they think Trump has a cult 😅— Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) October 31, 2025
The Obamas were treated like royalty by the media, academia, and pop culture. If that’s not “grace,” what is? This revisionism is insulting to Americans who bent over backwards to celebrate them.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 31, 2025
The Obamas enjoyed endless adulation from the entirety of legacy media, academia, Hollywood and the beltway permanent class.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025
This is hysterical.
Trump’s no king, despite what Democrats claim, but the Obamas were treated like a king and a queen.
It’s ridiculous how much love was showered on them by the expected players.
The Obama’s were treated like rare museum pieces by 99% of the media, 90% of politicians and about 80% of political talking heads.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 31, 2025
The entirety of legacy media essentially acted as their personal PR firm— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025
Eight years of magazine covers, late-night praise, and Hollywood adoration—but sure, tell us more about how unfair it all was.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 31, 2025
All true.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 31, 2025
Both McCain and Romney treated him as if they might bruise him if they criticized him strongly.
Obama is easily the worst POTUS we’ve ever had, he owns his own two terms and Biden’s four years of disasters.
We continue to let the Obamas down— Bill (@Tastywaves77) October 31, 2025
America always disappoints the Obamas.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025
We’ll never be deserving of the greatness of the Obamas. We were so horrible to them. Sarcasm off.
