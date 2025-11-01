'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll Have to Go Through Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool, File

Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is trying to play the tough guy against President Donald Trump. If elected mayor, he promises to stop Trump and ICE from deporting illegal aliens in New York City. Good luck with that, Zoey!

Here’s Mamdani. (WATCH)

He will be in every way imaginable.

After they stopped chuckling, commenters were like, ‘Bring it on, commie!’

It will be fun to watch Mamdani 'taking on' Trump for several years.

Posters say he talks a big game, but most of what he wants to implement falls outside the authority of the mayor’s office.

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
The majority of his time in office will be hollow speeches and emotional appeals. Trump should drop thousands of ICE agents and the National Guard into NYC just to give Mamdani the semblance of doing something.

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire
Doug P.
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally
Brett T.
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives as Human Beings
Brett T.
Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown
Doug P.

