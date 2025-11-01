‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll Have to Go Through Him

Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is trying to play the tough guy against President Donald Trump. If elected mayor, he promises to stop Trump and ICE from deporting illegal aliens in New York City. Good luck with that, Zoey!

Here’s Mamdani. (WATCH)

Commie Mamdani promises to take on Trump in NYC:



“If you want to pursue your promise to create the single largest deportation force in American history, or your promise to persecute and punish your political enemies...



...then you will have to get through me." https://t.co/KeT7kaFIVi pic.twitter.com/6mmuGw4E8r — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

What a sheer and absolute disaster 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 31, 2025

He will be in every way imaginable.

After they stopped chuckling, commenters were like, ‘Bring it on, commie!’

I mean.



Deal?



Hook homie up with a flight @RealTomHoman — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 31, 2025

He sure makes communism sound good. 🙄 — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) October 31, 2025

Zohran is writing a lot of checks with his mouth right now — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

While I hope he loses, watching this scumbag try to take on Trump would be good entertainment. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 31, 2025

I think we're destined to get that entertainment. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Right? Mamdani is such a pathetic, crooked Mama's boy. — DragonSword778 (@DragonSword778) October 31, 2025

It will be fun to watch Mamdani 'taking on' Trump for several years.

Posters say he talks a big game, but most of what he wants to implement falls outside the authority of the mayor’s office.

I’ve yet to hear a promise this bloviating maroon has made that he even has the power to deliver.

Other than policing, he really has not much say. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 31, 2025

How exactly does he even do that as the mayor of a city?

and what does "take on Trump" even mean?

It means nothing. It is just what the lunatic democrats want to hear.

It is a party of the insane. — Us2plus5 (hee/haw) (@dandkgagnon) October 31, 2025

And how exactly is Mamcommie going to stop federal forces from enforcing immigration laws?



Does he think the NYPD, composed of the same cops who he has badmouthed for years is gonna pick a fight with the feds on his behalf? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 31, 2025

He was asked about this in the interview. His answer is basically “we’ve accepted no for an answer for too ling...why not try” which is code for “I’m just gonna say it even if it doesn’t have a snowball’s chance because it sounds good" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Yep. Par for the course with socialists. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 31, 2025

The majority of his time in office will be hollow speeches and emotional appeals. Trump should drop thousands of ICE agents and the National Guard into NYC just to give Mamdani the semblance of doing something.

