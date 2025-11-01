From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here (Sorry, Thanksgiving!)

Halloween has come and gone. It’s time to switch from scary to Carey. Mariah Carey has been freed from her frozen tomb, and the strains of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ are already filling the airwaves.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

The seal hath been broken. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) November 1, 2025

It was always inevitable.

The Christmas season has arrived. Many got started early Saturday morning.

It's 28 minutes after midnight.



I'll let the wife know she can start putting up Christmas decorations now. — Michael D McCleary (@michaelmccleary) November 1, 2025

We don't make the rules. 🤷‍♂️ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 1, 2025

Not at all. 🤣 — Michael D McCleary (@michaelmccleary) November 1, 2025

It’s as the prophets (or profits) foretold.

MAGA knows what time of year it is. (WATCH)

Trump is the gift that keeps giving.

Some posters are saying, ‘Not so fast!’ They believe there is another holiday between Halloween and Christmas.

Not quite, you forgot the pardoned turkeys. — SensesOfHope⚓️ (@SensesOfHope1) November 1, 2025

We have to get through Thanksgiving first. pic.twitter.com/sepDyx5vmR — Skynet Apocalypse AI 👁 (@Apocalyp1Skynet) November 1, 2025

No. No. No. Not until after Thanksgiving 😕 — TL (@Eowynofhilltop) November 1, 2025

NO! YOU CAN'T TAKE THANKSGIVING AWAY FROM ME! IT'S MINE! — Torch🔥Fire (@Fire_of_Liberty) November 1, 2025

No!!! 😂 “Nightmare Before Christmas” should be first, as a bridge—it’s the perfect November movie imo pic.twitter.com/xIyGAbkv1y — Erika (@EWittenberg414) November 1, 2025

C’mon Thanksgiving counts too you know. — Collateral damage (@unusual_shrimp) November 1, 2025

Thanksgiving is part of the Christmas season. Of course it counts. — My name is Good Girl (@GoofballGolden) November 1, 2025

Sorry, Mariah Carey didn’t sing any songs about turkey pardons or thankful pilgrims. The Christmas season is here!

