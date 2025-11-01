The Empathy of the Left: Kyle Kulinski Celebrates Halloween by Attacking a Widow
On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here (Sorry, Thanksgiving!)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 01, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Halloween has come and gone. It’s time to switch from scary to Carey. Mariah Carey has been freed from her frozen tomb, and the strains of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ are already filling the airwaves.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

It was always inevitable.

The Christmas season has arrived. Many got started early Saturday morning.

It’s as the prophets (or profits) foretold.

MAGA knows what time of year it is. (WATCH)

Trump is the gift that keeps giving.

Some posters are saying, ‘Not so fast!’ They believe there is another holiday between Halloween and Christmas.

Sorry, Mariah Carey didn’t sing any songs about turkey pardons or thankful pilgrims. The Christmas season is here!

