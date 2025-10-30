Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem...
VIP
GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani...
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump...
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Re...
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry...
NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
VIP
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...

Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:15 PM on October 30, 2025
Kat Abughazaleh For Congress IL-09

We recently told you about Kat Abughazaleh. She’s a young Democrat vying for an Illinois congressional seat who loves illegal aliens. She’s on video impeding a federal vehicle outside an ICE facility in the Chicago suburbs and has been federally indicted in relation to that incident. On Thursday, she was being interviewed by Tara Palmeri online. Abughazaleh ducked out of the interview after Palmeri played the video of her blocking ICE.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Those 15 minutes could cost her years in prison.

She’s showing her inexperience by even agreeing to be interviewed while indicted with a federal crime. Posters also question her intelligence.

Recommended

Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ah, to be 26 again and be able to say that!

A video of an earlier incident involving Abughazaleh at the Broadview ICE facility went viral. She was carried away by federal agents and dropped on the hard road. This is just one of many parody videos. (WATCH)

That’s hilarious! Looks like it’s ‘FO’ time.

Here’s another parody video. (WATCH)

Advertisement

It’s telling watching Abughazaleh’s reaction to the indictment. She doesn’t seem worried at all. Well, she should. Her love for illegal aliens could put her behind bars for years. We hope.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHICAGO CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Brett T.
Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028
Brett T.
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring Doorbell—Real Bill seethes
justmindy
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani for NYC Mayor
Eric V.
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies Brett T.
Advertisement