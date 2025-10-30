Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV

We recently told you about Kat Abughazaleh. She’s a young Democrat vying for an Illinois congressional seat who loves illegal aliens. She’s on video impeding a federal vehicle outside an ICE facility in the Chicago suburbs and has been federally indicted in relation to that incident. On Thursday, she was being interviewed by Tara Palmeri online. Abughazaleh ducked out of the interview after Palmeri played the video of her blocking ICE.

Have a look. (WATCH)

LOL. Kat Abughazaleh, the Democrat Illinois congressional candidate CHARGED with impeding federal agents, just RAGE QUIT from an interview after a video was played of her banging on a federal agent's car. 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oogFUw6pQg https://t.co/wcqfIcYx7G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2025

OMG that’s epic! Haha she’s so guilty. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 30, 2025

She's getting her 15min ... She better use it better than that 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/M9QfziNO0O — FreakySquid3 (@FreakySquid69) October 30, 2025

Those 15 minutes could cost her years in prison.

She’s showing her inexperience by even agreeing to be interviewed while indicted with a federal crime. Posters also question her intelligence.

Those weren't even hardball questions. Prosecution is going to be dying to get her on the stand after seeing this... — Kenneth McLaughlin (@lordhellion) October 30, 2025

I'll defend Katherine on this one. She shouldn't be commenting at all on this case. That could bite her in the a** in court.



Of course, she should be avoiding interviews in the first place, but apparently she's too dumb to realize that. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 30, 2025

“It’s the first time I’ve been federally indicted”.

Such a perfect path @KatAbughazaleh is on to create new opportunities for future indictments. 🤣 — Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) October 30, 2025

“This is my first time being federally indicted.” pic.twitter.com/4LIHtY6hx3 — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) October 30, 2025

Ah, to be 26 again and be able to say that!

A video of an earlier incident involving Abughazaleh at the Broadview ICE facility went viral. She was carried away by federal agents and dropped on the hard road. This is just one of many parody videos. (WATCH)

I will never stop posting this pic.twitter.com/E7uOMPhkKq — Rachael Wood🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@rwg686) October 30, 2025

That’s hilarious! Looks like it’s ‘FO’ time.

Here’s another parody video. (WATCH)

She should have played the musical version of Kat’s videos pic.twitter.com/2Tb4IkZ5W2 — BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@JeepPrairie) October 30, 2025

That is going to leave one nasty bruise. She is going to need some ICE! — Douglas Rowland (@douglas196212) October 30, 2025

Such a great look when they bounced her ass across the pavement. She was so proud of it, she came back the next day for a second helping — J (@JasonDellamin) October 30, 2025

Democrats have never really been held accountable before.



This is completely new for them, and they simply don't know how to respond. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 30, 2025

It’s telling watching Abughazaleh’s reaction to the indictment. She doesn’t seem worried at all. Well, she should. Her love for illegal aliens could put her behind bars for years. We hope.

