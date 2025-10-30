Ranting Jasmine Crockett Unintentionally Praises Reasonable Republicans Voting for Clean CRs Under Biden

Jasmine Crockett is the face and ridiculous updo (see the video) of the Democrat Party. On Thursday, she was yapping about the Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown of the federal government, which her party is dishonestly trying to pin on Republicans. In her ignorant rant, she unintentionally proved that in previous clean CR votes under former President Joe Biden, the Republican Party was entirely reasonable and not psychotic like the Democrats are today under President Donald Trump.

Start here. (READ)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “Joe Biden didn’t have 60 in the Senate, but guess what, he never had a government shutdown. For all the talk about him being senile, let me remind y’all: in the last 4 years, you didn’t endure a single shutdown. If you wanna know what real leadership looks like, Joe Biden was that guy.”

Here’s Crockett off her rocker as usual. (WATCH)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett:



“Joe Biden didn’t have 60 in the Senate, but guess what, he never had a government shutdown. For all the talk about him being senile, let me remind y’all: in the last 4 years, you didn’t endure a single shutdown.



If you wanna know what real leadership… pic.twitter.com/eUFFd6fK2H — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 30, 2025

You're proving our point here, Republicans, when in the minority, didn't abuse the filibuster and shutdown the government in order to extort their demands. — The Republicrat (@hkemhorns73) October 30, 2025

She’s simply too stupid to realize what she’s saying.

Crockett, in her quest to paint Republicans as bad and Biden as a great leader, only proved that Republicans put country over party and did what was right. Take that, Republicans!

The point she doesn’t even realize she is making is that Republicans were reasonable and voted with him to keep the government open. — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) October 30, 2025

Because the dems negotiated & made concessions to the republican congress members. — Lotus Hotel (@LotusHotel5) October 30, 2025

They did not. 13 clean CRs with no riders or attachments. Google or grok it. — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) October 30, 2025

That poster is correct. Republicans simply passed the clean CRs.

Democrats can scream and push as many lies as they like, but this current closure of the government will always be the Schumer Shutdown.

Under President Biden (January 20, 2021–January 20, 2025), Congress passed 13 such clean CRs to avoid shutdowns.



No matter how hard you try to spin it, Democrats own this. — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) October 30, 2025

You just proved that Republicans are more reasonable, that's all — bill smith (@BillSmi14528774) October 30, 2025

Republicans didnt hold the country hostage to get their way. Thats what she proved. Braindead Bidens autopen had nothing to do with it. — Logan (@Guy183848jdj) October 30, 2025

Because Senate Republicans voted for clean CRs. They never tried to load up a one-month funding bill with $1.5 trillion in permanent spending increases. Your party is the one holding up SNAP, and to steal a slogan from yesterday's DNC memo, "Cruelty is the point." It's just leverage to you. — Wil Nusser (@NusserWil) October 30, 2025

All Crockett’s Democrat colleagues in the Senate have to do is sign the clean CR to end the Schumer Shutdown so SNAP benefits can go out. But that would require Democrats to be reasonable like Republicans under Biden. We simply don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



