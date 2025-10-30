Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priori...
Refuse Fascism Plans to Surround White House With Millions of Activists on November...
Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem...
Jay Jones' 'So Sad' Bus Fire Tweet—From 'Dead Kids in Arms' Hypocrite! Bless...
Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem...
Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her...
VIP
GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani...
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump...
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Re...

Ranting Jasmine Crockett Unintentionally Praises Reasonable Republicans Voting for Clean CRs Under Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jasmine Crockett is the face and ridiculous updo (see the video) of the Democrat Party. On Thursday, she was yapping about the Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown of the federal government, which her party is dishonestly trying to pin on Republicans. In her ignorant rant, she unintentionally proved that in previous clean CR votes under former President Joe Biden, the Republican Party was entirely reasonable and not psychotic like the Democrats are today under President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “Joe Biden didn’t have 60 in the Senate, but guess what, he never had a government shutdown. For all the talk about him being senile, let me remind y’all: in the last 4 years, you didn’t endure a single shutdown.

If you wanna know what real leadership looks like, Joe Biden was that guy.”

Here’s Crockett off her rocker as usual. (WATCH)

She’s simply too stupid to realize what she’s saying.

Crockett, in her quest to paint Republicans as bad and Biden as a great leader, only proved that Republicans put country over party and did what was right. Take that, Republicans!

Recommended

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding
justmindy
Advertisement

That poster is correct. Republicans simply passed the clean CRs.

Democrats can scream and push as many lies as they like, but this current closure of the government will always be the Schumer Shutdown.

Advertisement

Because Senate Republicans voted for clean CRs. They never tried to load up a one-month funding bill with $1.5 trillion in permanent spending increases. Your party is the one holding up SNAP, and to steal a slogan from yesterday's DNC memo, "Cruelty is the point." It's just leverage to you.

— Wil Nusser (@NusserWil) October 30, 2025

All Crockett’s Democrat colleagues in the Senate have to do is sign the clean CR to end the Schumer Shutdown so SNAP benefits can go out. But that would require Democrats to be reasonable like Republicans under Biden. We simply don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JASMINE CROCKETT JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding
justmindy
Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV
Warren Squire
Refuse Fascism Plans to Surround White House With Millions of Activists on November 5
Brett T.
Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028
Brett T.
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy
Jay Jones' 'So Sad' Bus Fire Tweet—From 'Dead Kids in Arms' Hypocrite! Bless His Heart
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding justmindy
Advertisement