Tim Walz Pushes Video Hoax Lie That Trump Is Prioritizing the White House Ballroom Over Everything

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:02 AM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Another day, another hoax being pushed by the Democrats. A deceptively edited video is being shared by Democrat accounts on social media. The video has been edited to remove context so it appears that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is saying President Donald Trump is prioritizing the building of a ballroom at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in DC over EVERYTHING. 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was pushing the hoax on Monday. (WATCH)

That is pretty good. We like the 'loser' part.

Posters say Walz repeating the lie only highlights what we already knew about his honesty - he doesn’t have any!

We still grapple with the fact that weird Walz was chosen to run as a vice presidential candidate.

Commenters have traced the ‘ballroom priority’ video hoax back to its source on X, which has been viewed by millions online.

Apparently, everything this Meidas guy and his cohorts touch turns to lies.

