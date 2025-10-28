Tim Walz Pushes Video Hoax Lie That Trump Is Prioritizing the White House Ballroom Over Everything

Another day, another hoax being pushed by the Democrats. A deceptively edited video is being shared by Democrat accounts on social media. The video has been edited to remove context so it appears that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is saying President Donald Trump is prioritizing the building of a ballroom at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in DC over EVERYTHING.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was pushing the hoax on Monday. (WATCH)

Tim Walz parrots debunked lie: “The White House Press Secretary said the top priority is the ballroom."



What Leavitt actually said is that the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to other potential renovation projects, not other policy matters.



Walz is lying. Again. pic.twitter.com/bCr1JL8CGr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Failed loser lies — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 27, 2025

Much better headline 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

That is pretty good. We like the 'loser' part.

Posters say Walz repeating the lie only highlights what we already knew about his honesty - he doesn’t have any!

Tim Walz is a pathological liar just like every other Democrat governor, mayor, and member of Congress. They have no shame.



This is why it’s pointless to negotiate with Democrat politicians or let them have any power.



They are soulless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 27, 2025

Walz is one of the very worst. Plus, he’s weird. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

We still grapple with the fact that weird Walz was chosen to run as a vice presidential candidate.

Commenters have traced the ‘ballroom priority’ video hoax back to its source on X, which has been viewed by millions online.

He’s such a liar , he really took that clip out of context! Thats what they do! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 27, 2025

The hoax started here. 9M views. pic.twitter.com/KEVoszSIZO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

Acyn does a lot of misinformation campaigns and always feigns moral superiority.

Unfollowed long ago. — sighence (@krisuz44) October 27, 2025

He works for the Meidas operation — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

He's a Meidas guy. Spreads fake news and outrage-bait like crazy. All his leftist buddies amplify it in a big feedback loop of circular reporting. They're the worst. — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) October 27, 2025

Apparently, everything this Meidas guy and his cohorts touch turns to lies.

