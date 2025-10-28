Ire and ICE: JB Pritzker Threatens Federal Immigration Enforcement Agents With Future Punishment

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continues to threaten ICE agents, promising retribution for enforcing the nation’s immigration laws if Democrats regain control of the federal government. Pritzker is clearly trying to intimidate federal law enforcement in hopes that they will either not fully do their jobs or will entirely resign from their agencies.

JB Pritzker continues to threaten ICE agents with prosecution: "Donald Trump will not be in office forever." “I've reminded the federal agents...you better be careful, because it may not be very long before you are held accountable." These are pure intimidation tactics meant to interfere with the enforcement of federal immigration law.

These are pure intimidation tactics meant to… pic.twitter.com/EHQ75ECHSb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

The Democrat Party’s prioritization of all illegal aliens over Americans has them going after ICE agents in both word and deed.

Posters say Pritzker is leaving his promised punishment up to the imaginations of those being threatened, since no one ever challenges him to explain it.

Notice how nobody has asked him to articulate what exactly he is holding them accountable for? It’s all bluster, because they know that there is nothing they can actually charge them for, unless they try to bend the law like they did with J6 and the Trump cases. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 27, 2025

What law is JB even saying the feds are breaking?? — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) October 27, 2025

He doesn’t specify. But they’d find some if given the chance. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

'Show me the ICE agent, and I’ll show you the crime.' — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

Democrats will use the full might of the federal government to go after the ICE agents they hate in a similar way they went after the January 6 defendants. The process will be part of the punishment.

Posters say Pritzker needs to be held responsible for his threats and violent rhetoric.

One of these days, Pritzker will be held accountable to the people of Chicago. It's only a matter of time. — RD (@rodericdeane) October 27, 2025

I am so sick of this malicious clown. He and Newsom both. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

Me too. They both are inciting and promoting violence. Contributing to obstruction and undermining the Federal government. With these threats , Pritzker should be detained . He thinks he is untouchable. What a corrupt and pro criminal leader he is. Both are terrible gov. — Mrmagoo done it again (@Mrmagoo12) October 27, 2025

Pritzker's comments are all rhetoric. Unless he puts himself out there to actively obstruct ICE, he's pretty much untouchable, unfortunately. — RD (@rodericdeane) October 27, 2025

We hope something punitive can be applied to Pritzker. But we remain realistic that most likely nothing will ever happen to him.

