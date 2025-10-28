Ire and ICE: JB Pritzker Threatens Federal Immigration Enforcement Agents With Future Punishment

Tim Walz Pushes Video Hoax Lie That Trump Is Prioritizing the White House...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:37 AM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continues to threaten ICE agents, promising retribution for enforcing the nation’s immigration laws if Democrats regain control of the federal government. Pritzker is clearly trying to intimidate federal law enforcement in hopes that they will either not fully do their jobs or will entirely resign from their agencies.

Here’s more. (READ)

JB Pritzker continues to threaten ICE agents with prosecution: "Donald Trump will not be in office forever."

“I've reminded the federal agents...you better be careful, because it may not be very long before you are held accountable."

These are pure intimidation tactics meant to interfere with the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Here’s Pritzker issuing his threats. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party’s prioritization of all illegal aliens over Americans has them going after ICE agents in both word and deed.

Posters say Pritzker is leaving his promised punishment up to the imaginations of those being threatened, since no one ever challenges him to explain it.

Democrats will use the full might of the federal government to go after the ICE agents they hate in a similar way they went after the January 6 defendants. The process will be part of the punishment.

Posters say Pritzker needs to be held responsible for his threats and violent rhetoric.

We hope something punitive can be applied to Pritzker. But we remain realistic that most likely nothing will ever happen to him.

