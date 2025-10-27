Chuck Schumer Impotently Rants in Senate While Trump Dances on the Other Side of the World

We are closing in on four weeks since Democrats forced the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senator Chuck Schumer still thinks he can insult President Donald Trump from the Senate floor into bending to the Democrats' demented demands. On Monday, Schumer criticized Trump for dancing in Malaysia while on a diplomatic trip to Asia.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

JUST IN: Chuck Schumer fumes that President Trump does his job as president and meets with foreign leaders in Asia - while Chuck insists on keeping the government CLOSED "Donald Trump is DANCING on the tarmac in Malaysia!" This crap just isn't working anymore. Chuck lost the largest federal union - and it's only getting worse. "Donald Trump might be having a nice time abroad, but people here at home are DREADING open enrollment. Insurance plans that cost $300-$400 will cost $2,000 or more." Mind you it's up to CHUCK SCHUMER whether the government reopens, and the people know this.

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Chuck Schumer fumes that President Trump does his job as president and meets with foreign leaders in Asia - while Chuck insists on keeping the government CLOSED



"Donald Trump is DANCING on the tarmac in Malaysia!"



This crap just isn't working anymore. Chuck lost the… pic.twitter.com/XKn2h5WVud — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2025

Give it up, Chuck!

Here’s the video of Trump dancing in Malaysia that has Schumer losing his mind. (WATCH)

The President hits the iconic Trump dance in Malaysia. How could anyone hate this man? 🕺🏽pic.twitter.com/1DkdXDcWLW — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 26, 2025

Newsflash: that's called diplomacy, not delinquency, and it's netting America leverage while you're playacting the shutdown villain. This is a tired script of fake outrage with Schumer fuming hot air. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 27, 2025

Trump has things to do. He’s not going to stick around DC while Democrats refuse to sign the clean CR and reopen the government.

Commenters say cracks are starting to appear as Democrats face pushback from federal unions.

The Schumer Shutdown is blowing up in the Democrats face — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 27, 2025

1. Nothing for the president to do here, this is all on the senate

2. Chucky and his dems have voted “no” 12 times on a clean CR to reopen.

3. There is nothing to negotiate. You lost the election — KAG3-CO (@Kag3C) October 27, 2025

Chuck had to wear the green tie today because he threw up on the blue one this morning when he found out most of the workers unions were calling for him to end the shutdown. I gave him 2 Tylenol & sent him on his way. He’s still swaying because he’s still tipsy from the tequila. — CHAOS (@CHAOS_dad20) October 27, 2025

I think they could lose more unions and Democrat federal workers.



Time is running out. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

The Democrats can’t afford to lose the support of unions or the money they funnel into their elections.

Schumer really doesn’t have any room to critique Trump’s dancing. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer busts a ... move 🕺🤣 pic.twitter.com/MHGN3F9VTx — No Neck Joe (@NoNeckJoe1) October 10, 2025

AOC will be dancing in Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 27, 2025

It appears more and more likely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer. Then the only move he’ll be busting will be right into retirement.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.