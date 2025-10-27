Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinge...
VIP
Man Dies Trying to Escape ICE; 'May Those Responsible, Know the Pain His...
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump...
ABC News: Trump Again Refuses to Rule Out a Third Term
ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump...
Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased...
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by...
Trans Rabbis for Zohran: Jews for Radical and Economic Justice Shoot Cringe Ad...
Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was...
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie...
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
VIP
Time to Slam the Brakes on H-1B Visas: American Grads Deserve Jobs, Not...

Chuck Schumer Impotently Rants in Senate While Trump Dances on the Other Side of the World

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

We are closing in on four weeks since Democrats forced the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senator Chuck Schumer still thinks he can insult President Donald Trump from the Senate floor into bending to the Democrats' demented demands. On Monday, Schumer criticized Trump for dancing in Malaysia while on a diplomatic trip to Asia.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

JUST IN: Chuck Schumer fumes that President Trump does his job as president and meets with foreign leaders in Asia - while Chuck insists on keeping the government CLOSED

"Donald Trump is DANCING on the tarmac in Malaysia!"

This crap just isn't working anymore. Chuck lost the largest federal union - and it's only getting worse.

"Donald Trump might be having a nice time abroad, but people here at home are DREADING open enrollment. Insurance plans that cost $300-$400 will cost $2,000 or more."

Mind you it's up to CHUCK SCHUMER whether the government reopens, and the people know this.

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Give it up, Chuck!

Here’s the video of Trump dancing in Malaysia that has Schumer losing his mind. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Trump has things to do. He’s not going to stick around DC while Democrats refuse to sign the clean CR and reopen the government.

Commenters say cracks are starting to appear as Democrats face pushback from federal unions.

Advertisement

The Democrats can’t afford to lose the support of unions or the money they funnel into their elections.

Schumer really doesn’t have any room to critique Trump’s dancing. (WATCH)

It appears more and more likely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer. Then the only move he’ll be busting will be right into retirement.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinged, On-Air Rant
Warren Squire
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump Is Hitler
Warren Squire
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Brett T.
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Grateful Calvin
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement