Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and No Laughs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 24, 2025
Lights! Camera! Inaction! Democrats are taking to social media and posting cringeworthy videos instead of voting to pass the clean CR to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar wasted time on Thursday recording themselves reacting to a video of President Donald Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House to accommodate a much-needed ballroom. The video calls to mind Statler and Waldorf sitting on their balcony on The Muppet Show and heckling a performance. Unfortunately, we're cursed with two Democrat Muppets but none of the humor.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The construction of the ballroom and the actions needed to make it possible are not a secret.

In fact, here’s Trump manning a crane himself. Well, not really, but we love this AI-generated video. (WATCH)

American taxpayers are getting the ballroom at no cost, plus the project is employing Americans, and it’s happening during the Schumer Shutdown. No wonder the Democrats hate it!

Democrats also despise that the ballroom immortalizes Trump on the White House grounds in a grand way. In the meantime, Warren and Klobuchar will be left to fight in mediocrity over a sentence, if anything, in the history books.

Ok, that’s hilarious!

Commenters say the two senators need to fire their comms teams. These videos are embarrassing.

All the Democrats are creating and posting lame, cringeworthy videos like this one. These time-wasters do not resonate with voters and only highlight that the Democrats continue to keep the federal government closed down. Put away your phones, grandmas, and sign the clean CR.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

