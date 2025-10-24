Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and No Laughs

Lights! Camera! Inaction! Democrats are taking to social media and posting cringeworthy videos instead of voting to pass the clean CR to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar wasted time on Thursday recording themselves reacting to a video of President Donald Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House to accommodate a much-needed ballroom. The video calls to mind Statler and Waldorf sitting on their balcony on The Muppet Show and heckling a performance. Unfortunately, we're cursed with two Democrat Muppets but none of the humor.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this video. pic.twitter.com/BQapLA5Hl8 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 24, 2025

Two curmudgeon seniors making fun of people. I think I've seen this one already. pic.twitter.com/2tTdWLHNdi — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) October 24, 2025

He and the Press Secretary sure are talking about it a lot for something you think he wants kept quiet. — It Do Be Like That Mr. Stancil (@kirkianconserv) October 24, 2025

The construction of the ballroom and the actions needed to make it possible are not a secret.

In fact, here’s Trump manning a crane himself. Well, not really, but we love this AI-generated video. (WATCH)

Funny how you both failed to mention that this construction is being paid for with Private money, NOT taxpayer govt money. Given that fact, I t really doesn’t matter how much it costs. In fact, it’s arguably better, the more money they spend on it. — Mr. Bubbles (@MrBubbles1969) October 24, 2025

Excuse me...the Ballroom project is privately funded. NO TAX DOLLARS will be spent on the project. — HonorTru (@HonorTru25500) October 24, 2025

Good thing donors paid for it and it will exist until another president decides to make an update. — Tom Alan (@Tom___Alan) October 24, 2025

American taxpayers are getting the ballroom at no cost, plus the project is employing Americans, and it’s happening during the Schumer Shutdown. No wonder the Democrats hate it!

Democrats also despise that the ballroom immortalizes Trump on the White House grounds in a grand way. In the meantime, Warren and Klobuchar will be left to fight in mediocrity over a sentence, if anything, in the history books.

When history is written, it will be written about Donald Trump. What can historians say about you other than that you were one of the people who thought about Donald Trump all the time? — The Independent (@jonathankjones) October 24, 2025

It can say that she was completely corrupt for decades, raping the taxpayers for her own profit and spewing hate and lies for her own pleasure. — Paul Krawic (@Facialfindings) October 24, 2025

She she identified as native american to take advantage of school benefits until she got exposed and was forced to apologize to the native american tribes — Jonas G (@JonGon07) October 24, 2025

Ok, that’s hilarious!

Commenters say the two senators need to fire their comms teams. These videos are embarrassing.

You need to immediately fire whoever told you two that this would make you look smart, relatable, or cool in any way possible. Did you watch it before posting? The only thing that could make it more cringe would’ve been to have @GovTimWalz with you. My God! — Tony (@Tonyrudh) October 24, 2025

Noooo, they need to keep listening to whoever is advising them😊 — Chrissy Wall 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CmmonSnseParty) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

You both need new social media people. Lmao. This is beyond cringe. Who are you actually hoping to reach? I can guarantee you’re not reaching them. — Miche (@myxprofilemiche) October 24, 2025

This is a distraction from the fact that you two are keeping the government closed. Pass the clean CR, which you voted for in the past, and reopen the government. — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) October 24, 2025

All the Democrats are creating and posting lame, cringeworthy videos like this one. These time-wasters do not resonate with voters and only highlight that the Democrats continue to keep the federal government closed down. Put away your phones, grandmas, and sign the clean CR.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.