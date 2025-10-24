Chuck Todd: Trump Is Corrupt for Ballroom and Pardon but Biden Gets a Pass for Breaking Hunter Promise

Robby Starbuck Files Lawsuit Against Google for AI Defamation
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on October 24, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Democrats continue to lose their minds over President Donald Trump’s ballroom expansion on the East Wing of the White House. You can add Chuck Todd to the list of those overreacting. Todd is also upset over Trump’s recent sentence commutation for former Republican Representative George Santos and pardon for crypto executive Changpeng Zhao. All this talk of corruption can only mean one thing - Todd didn't hold President Joe Biden to the same standard.

Let’s begin. (READ)

Yes, it's faux outrage.

Here’s Todd and fellow hack, Katy Tur, celebrating Joe Biden allowing his son Hunter Biden to be convicted. Of course, it was obvious to most everyone (except devoted 'journalists') that Joe Biden had no intention of letting Hunter Biden go to prison; there was always a presidential pardon in his future. (WATCH)

Maybe, but many ‘journalists’ delusionally thought he was honest. 

Of course, when Joe Biden pardoned Hunter, they all dutifully spun his massive lie into a tale of a father’s love. Commenters knew it was coming.

Democracy-loving Todd was there with all his fellow ‘journalists’ voting for Kamala Harris, who never won a primary.

Now, Todd is in the grip of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome (BDS) with all his fellow Democrats.

Todd was already in this phase back when he was still doing Meet the Press. Once a ‘journalist’ enters this phrase, it never ends.

CHUCK TODD DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN KATY TUR

