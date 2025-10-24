Chuck Todd: Trump Is Corrupt for Ballroom and Pardon but Biden Gets a Pass for Breaking Hunter Promise

Democrats continue to lose their minds over President Donald Trump’s ballroom expansion on the East Wing of the White House. You can add Chuck Todd to the list of those overreacting. Todd is also upset over Trump’s recent sentence commutation for former Republican Representative George Santos and pardon for crypto executive Changpeng Zhao. All this talk of corruption can only mean one thing - Todd didn't hold President Joe Biden to the same standard.

Let’s begin. (READ)

Between the destruction of the East Wing and the pardoning of a corrupt family business partner, Trump is in the “I can shoot someone on 5th Ave” phase of his presidency. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 23, 2025

Between your manufactured outrage and penchant for breathless hyperbole, you are in your "Let's see if I can be even *more* insufferable and intellectually dishonest than I usually am" phase. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 23, 2025

Yes, it's faux outrage.

Here’s Todd and fellow hack, Katy Tur, celebrating Joe Biden allowing his son Hunter Biden to be convicted. Of course, it was obvious to most everyone (except devoted 'journalists') that Joe Biden had no intention of letting Hunter Biden go to prison; there was always a presidential pardon in his future. (WATCH)

Biden pardoned his son. pic.twitter.com/1TazxdRTDj https://t.co/9LyMAGhewI — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 23, 2025

Literally everyone, including the media, knew Joe was full of sh*t. The media happily spun the lie as always. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) October 23, 2025

Maybe, but many ‘journalists’ delusionally thought he was honest.

Of course, when Joe Biden pardoned Hunter, they all dutifully spun his massive lie into a tale of a father’s love. Commenters knew it was coming.

Everyone with half a brain, which eliminates the MSM knew Slow Joe would pardon crack head son and was lying when he said he wouldn't. Dems knew it GOP knew it. Slow Joe lied about everything, so they wanted to believe this time was different. — Jason Thomas (@JasonTh64559882) October 23, 2025

He lied right to their faces, like he has done for 50 years. — The Universe Is Righting Itself (@MakeUrMov) October 23, 2025

As soon as the election was over, the pardons went into high gear. Those blanket, retroactive pardons he did for family and people who could testify on corruption really took the cake. Not even a single charge or conviction. These same clowns were silent about it. — Aquaadverse (@aquaadverse) October 24, 2025

And Chuckie Todd is still a sore loser. — SCinPL (@SCinPL) October 23, 2025

Democracy-loving Todd was there with all his fellow ‘journalists’ voting for Kamala Harris, who never won a primary.

Now, Todd is in the grip of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome (BDS) with all his fellow Democrats.

You’re in the “people are laughing at me” phase of your journalism career. 💯 — Mark Parish (@MarkAParish) October 23, 2025

Todd was already in this phase back when he was still doing Meet the Press. Once a ‘journalist’ enters this phrase, it never ends.

