Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the ‘People’s House’

President Donald Trump is constructing a ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. Listening to the Democrats, you would be led to believe that Trump was defiling a sacred temple. Trump, being the master troll, has updated the official White House 'Major Events' timeline online, proving that Democrats, in practice, see the DC home on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as anything but holy.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 WOW! President Trump's White House just MAJORLY trolled the Democrats by adding to the "major events timeline" on the official website:

- Cocaine Discovered, image of Hunter Biden 💀

- "Trans Day of Visibility"



One slide reads "2012: Muslim Brotherhood Visit," per Fox



I LOVE… pic.twitter.com/a1kV2AnSP5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Perfection. The level of trolling here is artistic. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 23, 2025

I call this “stating the facts” ! 😆 — MAGA & World (@MAGAWorld4896) October 23, 2025

Yep, it’s all Democrat Party history to be studied and remembered.

Posters say Democrats’ cognitive health is as good as the last person to occupy the White House. Thankfully, Trump is devoted to jogging their memories.

Everyone crying about Trump remodeling the White House needs to remember that Biden and the Dems disgraced that house for 4 years. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 23, 202

"Trump’s team isn’t just writing history—they’re trolling it. Every slide is a mic drop. — Tannu Kumari (@KumariTannu_0) October 23, 2025

It’s funny because it’s true.

People forget that Trump’s favorite soft drink is not the only ‘coke’ that’s been enjoyed at the White House. Take notes, Dems.

Cocaine discovered with Hunter's picture is as good as the Autopen presidential portrait. — Mrsjmac520 (@mrsjmac0520) October 23, 2025

I still think it was Kamala's blow. pic.twitter.com/KYyj2FVqN9 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 23, 2025

Probably needed it to offset the wine bender she seemed to always be on. — JoeMers🎯 (@JoeMers) October 23, 2025

This explains why Kamala Harris was always excusing herself to ‘powder her nose.’

Trump’s not the first (or last) president to spearhead construction and renovation at the White House, but will probably be the only one to do it without leaving taxpayers with the bill.

Dems again conveniently forget Obama spent $300M or so renovating the White House and unlike President Trump used our tax dollars instead of his own funds. — Alasdair Forrestal™ (@BoredJamesBored) October 23, 2025

I think everyone forgot that there was a topless transformer at Joe Biden’s White House. — 🇺🇸POTUS Note 🇺🇸 (@POTUSnote) October 23, 2025

There was certainly ‘more than meets the eye’ with that silicon-enhanced Decepticon.

The Clinton administration left a stain on the legacy of the White House.

Let’s not forget Billy and Monica in the Oval Office. Also Hillary taking furniture and China from the Whitehouse before George W moved in. — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) October 23, 2025

What about all the stuff Hillary and Obama stole when exiting ??? That should be listed — Litta Alexander (@alexa8679) October 23, 2025

Looks like the White House webpage needs a ‘submit updates for consideration’ button.

