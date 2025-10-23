Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the ‘People’s House’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump is constructing a ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. Listening to the Democrats, you would be led to believe that Trump was defiling a sacred temple. Trump, being the master troll, has updated the official White House 'Major Events' timeline online, proving that Democrats, in practice, see the DC home on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as anything but holy.

Here’s more. (READ)

Yep, it’s all Democrat Party history to be studied and remembered.

Posters say Democrats’ cognitive health is as good as the last person to occupy the White House. Thankfully, Trump is devoted to jogging their memories.

Brett T.
It’s funny because it’s true.

People forget that Trump’s favorite soft drink is not the only ‘coke’ that’s been enjoyed at the White House. Take notes, Dems.

This explains why Kamala Harris was always excusing herself to ‘powder her nose.’

Trump’s not the first (or last) president to spearhead construction and renovation at the White House, but will probably be the only one to do it without leaving taxpayers with the bill.

There was certainly ‘more than meets the eye’ with that silicon-enhanced Decepticon.

The Clinton administration left a stain on the legacy of the White House.

Looks like the White House webpage needs a ‘submit updates for consideration’ button.

