Off With Their Heads! Scott Jennings Says Dems Fear the ‘Guillotine’ If They End the Schumer Shutdown

With the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government now at three weeks, some Democrats are hinting at why they did it in the first place and why they’re now afraid to back down. Republican commentator Scott Jennings shared the details on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday.

The REAL reason the government is still shut down:



A Democrat Senator anonymously said they are afraid to vote to open the government because "we'd face the guillotine."



These are THEIR words 👇 pic.twitter.com/sDjje9vpfv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 22, 2025

seems the dems aren't the party of courage — TFRWPAM (@TFRWPAM) October 22, 2025

Not exactly "Profiles in Courage" from the Dems. — American Culture 🇺🇸 (@AmCulturePod) October 22, 2025

They’re afraid of the political backlash from tamer Democrats and the violent backlash from the far-leftist elements that have infected the party.

Jennings shares the receipt from The Hill.

Guillotine? Drama much? — Jon Mehlhoff (@Jonkongbundy) October 22, 2025

& with their base, it could be literal — S.T.U. (@Sarah_T_U) October 22, 2025

The socialists and communists in the Democrat Party aren’t afraid to assassinate someone who doesn’t fall in line.

It’s a real threat that might not be meted out by a guillotine but possibly with a gun or knife. Democrats are correct to fear for their safety.

If a sitting senator is out here whispering about “facing the guillotine” over a vote to open the government, that isn’t politics anymore — that’s fear talking. That’s a sign the radicals aren’t just controlling the narrative, they’re straight up terrorizing their own party from the inside. If lawmakers are too scared to vote their conscience because they’re worried about the mob, then the mob already won. The shutdown isn’t about budgets or negotiations. It’s about power, fear, and who’s holding the knife. — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 22, 2025

the Democrats have backed themselves into a corner, if they open the government the radical left will go nuts, if they don't open the government the left on snap and other benefits will go nuts when November rolls around and they wont get there benefits. — A_Kirious_Nature (@AkiriousNature) October 22, 2025

No win situation then for them

Sorry not sorry — blanca (@blancadiega5) October 22, 2025

turns out this was accurate... 😬 — crowemi 🇺🇸 (@realCrowemi) October 22, 2025

It’s probably too late for Democrats to eject the violent crazies who have overtaken their party. Something’s got to give, though. We only need a few brave Democrats to do what’s right and pass the clean CR to reopen the government. But how we then protect those courageous Democrats from possible violent or deadly backlash remains to be seen.

