Off With Their Heads! Scott Jennings Says Dems Fear the ‘Guillotine’ If They End the Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:20 AM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

With the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government now at three weeks, some Democrats are hinting at why they did it in the first place and why they’re now afraid to back down. Republican commentator Scott Jennings shared the details on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday.

Here’s what he had to say. (WATCH)

They’re afraid of the political backlash from tamer Democrats and the violent backlash from the far-leftist elements that have infected the party.

Jennings shares the receipt from The Hill.

The socialists and communists in the Democrat Party aren’t afraid to assassinate someone who doesn’t fall in line.

It’s a real threat that might not be meted out by a guillotine but possibly with a gun or knife. Democrats are correct to fear for their safety.

If a sitting senator is out here whispering about “facing the guillotine” over a vote to open the government, that isn’t politics anymore — that’s fear talking. That’s a sign the radicals aren’t just controlling the narrative, they’re straight up terrorizing their own party from the inside. If lawmakers are too scared to vote their conscience because they’re worried about the mob, then the mob already won. The shutdown isn’t about budgets or negotiations. It’s about power, fear, and who’s holding the knife.

— Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 22, 2025

It’s probably too late for Democrats to eject the violent crazies who have overtaken their party. Something’s got to give, though. We only need a few brave Democrats to do what’s right and pass the clean CR to reopen the government. But how we then protect those courageous Democrats from possible violent or deadly backlash remains to be seen.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

2026 ELECTIONS CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

