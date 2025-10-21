Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was...
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun...
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Fo...
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were...
Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest
Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets...
Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of...
London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single...
Harry POOPER, Libs Go Ballistic Over a Ballroom, and Jimmy Kimmel Is Indoctrinating...
Dem Candidate for Senate Says He Was Drunk When He Got a Nazi-Linked...
RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to...
Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent

Joe Scarborough Warns Against Justice for Dems Who Targeted Trump Because It’ll Make Them Do It Again

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:50 PM on October 21, 2025
Townhall Media

Like a broken record, Joe Scarborough is again sounding the warning that Republicans should not seek justice against Democrats and Never-Trumpers who targeted President Donald Trump. Why? Well, they’ll target Trump again. We're not stupid; we know they’ll do that no matter what Trump does.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scarborough: Republicans are going to regret what they’re doing now when a progressive president takes over.

“This will come back to haunt them."

They keep screaming at the top of their lungs about how a “Trump revenge tour” is a grave threat to the country — 

— while in the next breath warning the left can’t wait to seek revenge should they reclaim power.

Here’s Scarborough on his MSNBC show. (WATCH)

Trump is not seeking revenge. Justice is unfolding as it should.

Posters notice that all these Democrat supporters never mention former President Joe Biden using his term to go after Trump and everyone in his orbit.

Isn’t that convenient?

Commenters say it’s incredible to watch because it requires ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to memory-hole years of lawfare against Trump.

Recommended

Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Advertisement

We didn’t forget. That is why all those who went after Trump must face justice for what they’ve done. We also know Democrats will do it all again if they regain power, regardless of what Trump does. Hopefully, consequences in the present will make them rethink doing that in the future, but we doubt it.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP JOE BIDEN NEVER TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill
justmindy
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun at ‘No Kings’ Rallies
Warren Squire
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question
Grateful Calvin
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were Ready All Along
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite justmindy
Advertisement