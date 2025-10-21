Joe Scarborough Warns Against Justice for Dems Who Targeted Trump Because It’ll Make Them Do It Again

Like a broken record, Joe Scarborough is again sounding the warning that Republicans should not seek justice against Democrats and Never-Trumpers who targeted President Donald Trump. Why? Well, they’ll target Trump again. We're not stupid; we know they’ll do that no matter what Trump does.

Scarborough: Republicans are going to regret what they’re doing now when a progressive president takes over. “This will come back to haunt them." They keep screaming at the top of their lungs about how a “Trump revenge tour” is a grave threat to the country — — while in the next breath warning the left can’t wait to seek revenge should they reclaim power.

Scarborough: Republicans are going to regret what they’re doing now when a progressive president takes over.



“This will come back to haunt them."



They keep screaming at the top of their lungs about how a “Trump revenge tour” is a grave threat to the country —



— while in the… pic.twitter.com/8sXFg9WGdv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

Trump is not seeking revenge. Justice is unfolding as it should.

Posters notice that all these Democrat supporters never mention former President Joe Biden using his term to go after Trump and everyone in his orbit.

It’s odd that not a single liberal said this when Joe Biden was stumping all over people rights for 4 years. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2025

Because it was OUR rights being stomped on. That's ok, apparently. — SwengATX 🇺🇸 (@SwengATX) October 21, 2025

that was way (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

Isn’t that convenient?

Commenters say it’s incredible to watch because it requires ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to memory-hole years of lawfare against Trump.

It’s as if they believe everyone was in a coma from 2021 through 2024.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/oKMUH47bMH — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 21, 2025

They apparently weren't paying attention during the Biden administration. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 21, 2025

“Watch out, leftists will do what they’ve already done again, regardless of what Trump does" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

"Shame on Republicans for doing what WE'RE gonna' do IF Democrats get back in office. 😂😂 — MrBill (@mrbr3c) October 21, 2025

Exactly that. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 21, 2025

They forget that we witnessed the past 10 years. They don’t know when to stop. — jackiefbr (@jackiefbr) October 21, 2025

We didn’t forget. That is why all those who went after Trump must face justice for what they’ve done. We also know Democrats will do it all again if they regain power, regardless of what Trump does. Hopefully, consequences in the present will make them rethink doing that in the future, but we doubt it.

