Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Began

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:10 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Schumer Shutdown has been a disaster for the Democrat Party. Holding the federal government and the American people hostage for the sake of their party’s illegal aliens has not turned out like they planned. How bad is it? Trump is more popular now than before the Democrat Party-forced shutdown. Uh oh!

Start here. (READ) 

HOLY CRAP! CNN reveals the devastating news that the Schumer federal shutdown not only HASN'T HARMED President Trump's public support......his approval rating has INCREASED!

"In the 2018/2019 [shutdown], Trump's approval rating was down 3 points! THIS shutdown hasn't eaten into his support AT ALL! His net approval rating is actually UP a point!"

"This one is NOT hurting at all!" "The question of blame? [...] Blame Trump for the shutdown, a great deal. 2018-2019? 61%! It's now a DIFFERENT WORLD - 48%!"

"It's less than HALF - a drop of 13 points. It's no real wonder Donald Trump says, 'You know what, it's not harming me politically.'"

Chuck is fuming.

Here’s CNN’s Harry Enten laying it all out. (WATCH)

Polling is awesome! Seriously, we have no idea. Espresso?

Posters say Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have some big choices to make.

That seems likely. We wonder what they’ll cook up? Again, they may stay the course. No logic rules the Democrat Party’s decision-making.

Commenters say that X has made all the difference in combating and exposing the Schumer Shutdown as compared to previous shutdowns.

The ‘we hate Trump’ ploy of the Democrats is no longer resonating, and their approval rating is in the toilet. It’ll be interesting to see how the party reacts to Trump’s popularity growing during their Schumer Shutdown. They certainly won’t be happy.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

