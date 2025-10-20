Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Began

The Schumer Shutdown has been a disaster for the Democrat Party. Holding the federal government and the American people hostage for the sake of their party’s illegal aliens has not turned out like they planned. How bad is it? Trump is more popular now than before the Democrat Party-forced shutdown. Uh oh!

HOLY CRAP! CNN reveals the devastating news that the Schumer federal shutdown not only HASN'T HARMED President Trump's public support......his approval rating has INCREASED! "In the 2018/2019 [shutdown], Trump's approval rating was down 3 points! THIS shutdown hasn't eaten into his support AT ALL! His net approval rating is actually UP a point!" "This one is NOT hurting at all!" "The question of blame? [...] Blame Trump for the shutdown, a great deal. 2018-2019? 61%! It's now a DIFFERENT WORLD - 48%!" "It's less than HALF - a drop of 13 points. It's no real wonder Donald Trump says, 'You know what, it's not harming me politically.'" Chuck is fuming.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! CNN reveals the devastating news that the Schumer federal shutdown not only HASN'T HARMED President Trump's public support...



...his approval rating has INCREASED!



"In the 2018/2019 [shutdown], Trump's approval rating was down 3 points! THIS shutdown hasn't eaten… pic.twitter.com/5FvYON8Jqn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

Feel sorry for this guy he's going to end up losing his job! — elonmuskwannebe (@steelers0521) October 20, 2025

Why is that dude always so animated?



🤣 — John Smith (@LetGrokCook) October 20, 2025

Polling is awesome! Seriously, we have no idea. Espresso?

Posters say Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have some big choices to make.

Chuck and Hakeem are BIG made and in panic mode!!! ‼️ — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 20, 2025

Absolutely terrifying news for the Left.



Time to cave! No Kings is over! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

They will invent some new circumstance in the next day or 2 that justifies the vote to reopen. — C~ (@OnHole91794) October 20, 2025

It’s coming — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 20, 2025

That seems likely. We wonder what they’ll cook up? Again, they may stay the course. No logic rules the Democrat Party’s decision-making.

Commenters say that X has made all the difference in combating and exposing the Schumer Shutdown as compared to previous shutdowns.

Shutdown + higher approval? Chuck’s meltdown is the cherry on top. — Elara ✨🌙 (@HelloElara) October 20, 2025

EXACTLY! They tried to take him down with the Schumer shutdown and scream “NO KINGS!” in the streets… and what happened? CNN was forced to admit TRUMP WENT UP! 😂🔥



Schumer’s move backfired hard, and the NO KINGS circus ended up being free promo for Trump.

Full level-up… — Dark Patriot (@BasedWakeninq) October 20, 2025

The major difference between this shutdown and the last is X. The dems are no longer able to gaslight the American people with their censorship. The real information is out there, and everyone knows that this is Schumer's shutdown. — The Grem 🇺🇲 (@JeffLemeli41115) October 20, 2025

The bottom line is Trump Derangement Syndrome doesn’t sell anymore. The Democrats are starting to realize they have to be FOR something, not just AGAINST Donald Trump, but the have no idea what they’re for. — MAGA Ascending (@Maganificent77) October 20, 2025

They have no leadership, their messaging falls on deaf ears, and people are turned off by their obnoxious behavior. This will only continue to worsen for them. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) October 20, 2025

The ‘we hate Trump’ ploy of the Democrats is no longer resonating, and their approval rating is in the toilet. It’ll be interesting to see how the party reacts to Trump’s popularity growing during their Schumer Shutdown. They certainly won’t be happy.

