‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at Home Taking Part

‘Conservative’ David Brooks (it’s okay to laugh) says he enjoyed the ‘No Kings’ rallies despite the violent underbelly of the event. There was a lot of disgusting signs and behavior you wouldn’t see if you only watched TV ‘news.’ We hope Brooks is speaking from ignorance and not agreeing with the violent rhetoric and displays that took place.

Here’s more. (READ)

NYT/PBS 'Conservative' David Brooks *really* loved No Kings: "I'm not going to be appealed to by a rally that seems super lefty. But these seem just patriotic and American." "I feel completely at home with them." Protestors are on video celebrating Charlie Kirk’s m*rder. Doesn’t care.

Here’s Brooks praising the event. (WATCH)

He’s as conservative as a drag queen. — DONJULIO (@DONJULIO3965) October 20, 2025

Another faux "conservative" that stopped being relevant years ago. — Make California Red Again 🇺🇲 (@SoCalRedWave) October 20, 2025

David Brooks is one of the Left's favorite useful idiots. — Borealis (@StLouisHawken) October 20, 2025

Brooks is the ‘conservative’ that gets rolled out because he’s going to agree with Democrats on just about everything.

Thanks to X, we can see what TV ‘news’ refused to share about the ‘No Kings’ rallies.

Photos from Denver’s no kings protest



“Charlie Kirk had it coming”



“Make ass*ssinations great again”



Democrats want us all dead. pic.twitter.com/jHliBRfeY8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

Now accepting Venmo and CashApp because they are “Communists”. https://t.co/WKpyn2KfaN pic.twitter.com/U9LmCnBbIe — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 20, 2025

Photo from Knoxville's No Kings protest. pic.twitter.com/rhEVdVrV2q — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 20, 2025

More photos at No Kings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/csLvMFCZUt — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) October 20, 2025

‘Fun for the whole family!’

Making fun of the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a recurring theme among the ‘patriotic’ protesters Brooks admires.

Yes, SO patriotic and American @nytdavidbrooks.



You useful idiot. pic.twitter.com/T9OaiZpzjt — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 20, 2025

When the left’s pet “conservatives” cozy up to mobs cheering political assassinations, it’s not unity—it’s surrender. Real patriots don’t trade principle for applause. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 20, 2025

Brooks has chosen his team, and it’s not us.

Posters say Brooks was enthralled by the protests because he saw so many of his fellow Baby Boomers taking part.

Of course David Brooks loved the ridiculous "No Kings" protests. It was mostly a bunch old white Trump-haters just like himself making fools of themselves. They still haven't gotten over the fact that Trump won the election. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) October 20, 2025

He felt at home with them because they were all boomers like him — Tim (@timgreen37) October 20, 2025

Of course he feels like home, all his pals from The Assisted Living Home are there. And his flask of warm prune juice was big hit with the ladies. — Millicent Grabowski (@MollyMcSki) October 20, 2025

Probably best not to drink a natural laxative while protesting. Who are we kidding? This crowd had extra adult diapers on hand. For democracy’s sake, of course.

