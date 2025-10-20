Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitiv...
Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry...
Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His...
Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to...
Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International A...
Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho...
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
VIP
Learning from Mistakes: The Dangers of Roblox and the Importance of Protecting Our...
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom...
Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Borde...
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal...
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes...

‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at Home Taking Part

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:10 PM on October 20, 2025
New York Times

‘Conservative’ David Brooks (it’s okay to laugh) says he enjoyed the ‘No Kings’ rallies despite the violent underbelly of the event. There was a lot of disgusting signs and behavior you wouldn’t see if you only watched TV ‘news.’ We hope Brooks is speaking from ignorance and not agreeing with the violent rhetoric and displays that took place.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

NYT/PBS 'Conservative' David Brooks *really* loved No Kings:

"I'm not going to be appealed to by a rally that seems super lefty. But these seem just patriotic and American."

"I feel completely at home with them."

Protestors are on video celebrating Charlie Kirk’s m*rder. 

Doesn’t care.

Here’s Brooks praising the event. (WATCH)

Brooks is the ‘conservative’ that gets rolled out because he’s going to agree with Democrats on just about everything.

Thanks to X, we can see what TV ‘news’ refused to share about the ‘No Kings’ rallies.

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

‘Fun for the whole family!’

Making fun of the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a recurring theme among the ‘patriotic’ protesters Brooks admires.

Brooks has chosen his team, and it’s not us.

Posters say Brooks was enthralled by the protests because he saw so many of his fellow Baby Boomers taking part.

Advertisement

Probably best not to drink a natural laxative while protesting. Who are we kidding? This crowd had extra adult diapers on hand. For democracy’s sake, of course.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DAVID BROOKS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to DOJ
Brett T.
Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry Clueless Careerist
justmindy
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho Expose a Crisis
justmindy
Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His Fanboy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement Grateful Calvin
Advertisement