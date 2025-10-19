JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump

Vice President JD Vance’s dormant Bluesky account was recently reactivated, and he celebrated the revival by trolling ‘No Kings’ protesters on Saturday. He poked fun at the Democrats’ imaginary worry of President Donald Trump getting a permanent crown and throne by posting a hilarious ‘Hail to the King' video.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Vance joins the Bluesky trolling with an epic Hail to the King video. pic.twitter.com/v1cw92iGZ4 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

Ohh my god. Have their servers melted down yet?!?!? — MegaWeapon (@mega1480) October 18, 2025

Half of Bluesky blocks Vance 🤣 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

JD wants to ensure he retains his title of "Most Blocked". 10/10 no notes. — Rose in KC 🇺🇲 (@roseinkc) October 18, 2025

The Democrats are all precious butterflies over on Bluesky; they have no sense of humor.

Commenters loved the trolling video and said it really earned the crown for creativity on ‘No Kings’ day.

This is absolutely amazing and hilarious 😂 — Priceless Debates 🇺🇸 (@YourRightPrice) October 18, 2025

Best weekend ever on Bluesky. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

Without question.



It couldn't have happened on a better weekend either 😉😂 — Priceless Debates 🇺🇸 (@YourRightPrice) October 18, 2025

You can't out-perfect the timing on this one. Some things are so beautiful they make me cry. That wins the Internet today. — Deplorable Garbage (@TheThomasDewing) October 18, 2025

Nope. None better. By design. Their comms/socials teams are expert-level and all deserve raises. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

They’re doing a great job across all the Trump administration’s social media accounts.

Posters say the music made the video.

Excellent use of Avenged Sevenfold here pic.twitter.com/KjExYBBG4Y — XANDER GEOGRAPHIC 🏕️ (@actionxander) October 18, 2025

What’s the name of the song? — Patrick Murphy (@murfman25) October 19, 2025

Hail to the King! Such a great song. — XANDER GEOGRAPHIC 🏕️ (@actionxander) October 19, 2025

I've always liked this one pic.twitter.com/XIlsmiJayr — Frankie Rzucek 🇺🇸 (@FrankieRzucek) October 19, 2025

We were worried she couldn’t handle it, seeing how drunk she was at the time.

Commenters say Vance's troll game is only getting better with each post.

This is epic.

I love this administration.

The trolling couldn't be more awesome.



It's fun to have fun.



Isn't it. — Chopper (@JasonRodlund) October 18, 2025

Vance’s apprentice trolling is approaching the Trumpmaster’s level. — Otto Penn (@Cyanaras) October 19, 2025

If he follows Trump into the White House as expected, we may not even notice a drop-off in trolling quality. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.