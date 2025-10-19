Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With...
Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism...
VIP
Boomer Bonanza: No Kings Rallies Prove It's All Gray Hair, Guilt, and Vietnam...
John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly...
WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally...
VIP
Winsome Earle-Sears: It’s Beyond the Pale to Compare Those Buried at Arlington to...
Nancy Pelosi Tears Up a Crown Like It Was Trump's State of the...
NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for...
'No Kings' Headliner Mehdi Hasan Goes Off on Israel and the President of...
Former Ukrainian Marine Wants Five Minutes in a Room With Coward Pete Hegseth
Gavin Newsom Butthurt by ‘Profoundly Absurd Show of Force’ by Marines to Intimidate...
Ro Khanna Clings to His Commie Crush, the Cop-Hating Race-Baiter, as Maine Dems’...
Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia

JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 AM on October 19, 2025
grok

Vice President JD Vance’s dormant Bluesky account was recently reactivated, and he celebrated the revival by trolling ‘No Kings’ protesters on Saturday. He poked fun at the Democrats’ imaginary worry of President Donald Trump getting a permanent crown and throne by posting a hilarious ‘Hail to the King' video.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

The Democrats are all precious butterflies over on Bluesky; they have no sense of humor.

Commenters loved the trolling video and said it really earned the crown for creativity on ‘No Kings’ day.

They’re doing a great job across all the Trump administration’s social media accounts.

Posters say the music made the video.

Recommended

Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We were worried she couldn’t handle it, seeing how drunk she was at the time.

Commenters say Vance's troll game is only getting better with each post.

If he follows Trump into the White House as expected, we may not even notice a drop-off in trolling quality. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism
Warren Squire
John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly About Illegals
Brett T.
WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally of Course)
Doug P.
Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With Fitness Videos
Warren Squire
Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Brett T.
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism Warren Squire
Advertisement