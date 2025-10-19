Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism...
Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With Fitness Videos

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:01 AM on October 19, 2025
Twitter

Democrat influencer Adam Mockler is fretting over his party’s almost non-existent appeal to young men. He says the Democrats are in a culture war and they need to fight back. Yes, we laughed, too. He says the Right is luring in males, and it all starts with… wait for it… fitness videos! Now we’re laughing even harder!

You have to see this! (WATCH)

Democrats are no match for right-wing gym rats!

The party not known for masculinity now wants to win back young men who are pumping iron at the gym and getting healthy. Posters say it’s a ludicrous proposition.

Mockler looks like he’d lose an arm wrestling contest to David Hogg.

Many posters jokingly pointed to the pinnacle of manly health videos as the original gateway to the right.

This explains why so many young men are anti-war.

Of course, posters have more observations that explain why Democrats have lost young men forever.

The Democrat Party is anti-masculinity. It’s also anti-white male. Until the Democrats become pro-male and drop their anti-white racism, there’s no way young men will give them a second glance. Even if that happened, the Democrats’ adherence to the transgender ideology and their rejection of gun rights would still keep young men away in droves.

