Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With Fitness Videos

Democrat influencer Adam Mockler is fretting over his party’s almost non-existent appeal to young men. He says the Democrats are in a culture war and they need to fight back. Yes, we laughed, too. He says the Right is luring in males, and it all starts with… wait for it… fitness videos! Now we’re laughing even harder!

The Right has built pipelines to radicalize young people.



It starts with fitness videos & leads to RFK Jr. It starts with dating advice & leads to Andrew Tate.



We have a culture problem, and we have to fight back.@jonfavs pic.twitter.com/CeeZbPOUSV — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) October 18, 2025

LMFAO is this satire? BAHHAHAAAAAA, oh no! Not physical fitness! — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) October 18, 2025

Democrats are no match for right-wing gym rats!

The party not known for masculinity now wants to win back young men who are pumping iron at the gym and getting healthy. Posters say it’s a ludicrous proposition.

“It starts with fitness videos” is probably the one of the most unintentionally hilarious things I’ve heard from a Democrat. And that’s saying something.



The insidiously menacing horror of…. (cue dramatic music)



Physical fitness. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 18, 2025

You will be fat, single, own nothing, and like it. — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) October 18, 2025

Oh, it’s much more nuanced, if you can believe it. Young men who engage in physical fitness routinely now hold RFK in godlike status, because naturally one leads to the other… somehow. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 18, 2025

I mean, just look at the dude in that video. Get out of the basement and touch grass, FFS. — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) October 18, 2025

Mockler looks like he’d lose an arm wrestling contest to David Hogg.

Many posters jokingly pointed to the pinnacle of manly health videos as the original gateway to the right.

I knew this guy was going to turn me into a far right extremist but I just ignored all the signs. Please help me out of this, Adam pic.twitter.com/IIDgTx0ESA — BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) October 18, 2025

This was the start of my radicalization. pic.twitter.com/QDunWhXnNa — Silverback™ (@Silverback375) October 18, 2025

This explains why so many young men are anti-war.

Of course, posters have more observations that explain why Democrats have lost young men forever.

There is the alternative observation:



Young people look at you and see weakness, and want literally the opposite of what you are. — Nonbinary is Narcissism (@ExistentialDo) October 18, 2025

Culture problem 101 pic.twitter.com/FrD2K2KlnE — Mr. & Mrs. True Americans (@AlliedStatesOA) October 18, 2025

Remember to keep telling young white men all the woes of society are uniquely their collective fault. It's really driving up recruitment. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 18, 2025

If you're trying to win back the young men to the Democrat party I'm sure this will work swimmingly for you! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 18, 2025

The Democrat Party is anti-masculinity. It’s also anti-white male. Until the Democrats become pro-male and drop their anti-white racism, there’s no way young men will give them a second glance. Even if that happened, the Democrats’ adherence to the transgender ideology and their rejection of gun rights would still keep young men away in droves.

