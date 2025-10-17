Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
Israel Sent Greta Thunberg's Luggage Back to Her, They Made Just ONE Tiny...
WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't...
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About...

Photo Finish: Pentagon Press Corps Captures ‘Journalistic’ Irrelevance in Unintentionally Funny Group Pic

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on October 17, 2025
ImgFlip

The Pentagon press corps was so proud of itself this week as they defiantly walked away from their offices (and press badges) at the Pentagon. It was a truly traumatic experience, so they stopped and posed for a therapeutic group photo. They expected solidarity from those who would soon see the snapshot. But once the picture hit social media, laughter erupted.

Here’s the pic. (READ)

Yes, these are our betters, the heroes of ‘journalism’ we should praise and aspire to be like.

They’re also fashion plates with amazing ‘journalistic’ accessories to match. Like this proud poser. Double snap!

It’s a man’s purse. It’s a murse.

This fellow doesn’t look happy at all. ‘Just take the pic!’

He can get you a great deal on a used 1987 Pontiac Fiero.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Are you kidding? There’s got to be at least three different kinds of Democrats in that picture!

