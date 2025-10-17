Incitement Investigation? Don Lemon Calls for ‘Black and Brown People’ to Arm Themselves Against ICE

Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal By Repeating Trump’s Name 40+...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on October 17, 2025
Don Lemon Show

This is pretty crazy, but we’re talking about Don Lemon, so that’s a given. But his latest unhinged rant veers into incitement to violence. It’s hard to follow his train of thought because it goes off the tracks. He says he wants black and brown people to arm themselves against ICE agents. He also references illegal aliens. It’s a mess of a message, but many are calling on authorities to investigate the failed CNN anchor.

Start here. (READ)

Conservatives are calling for an INVESTIGATION into Don Lemon after he called on black people and brown people to get armed to defend against ICE agents

"Get a GUN! [...] [ICE is] knocking on your door! And taking you away without due process as a citizen!"

"Go back and read what the 2nd Amendment says. Perhaps it will knock some SENSE in the heads of these people!"

"NOBODY is illegal! It is a misdemeanor!"

Here’s his rambling rant against ICE and his call to arms (WATCH)

It wouldn’t hurt for him to get a visit from federal authorities before someone follows his asinine advice.

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Commenters say Lemon is breaking the law. We’ll leave that to the investigators to decide.

Knowing Lemon, he’ll turn this into him being a victim somehow if he receives a call or a knock on his door.

Posters say those taking Lemon’s suggestions are simply setting themselves up to be shot and possibly killed.

Logic and reason are anathema to Democrats as Lemon’s deluge of ignorance proves. Still, hopefully, the correct people will contact him before his flood of stupidity leaves Americans hurt or dead.

