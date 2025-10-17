Incitement Investigation? Don Lemon Calls for ‘Black and Brown People’ to Arm Themselves Against ICE

This is pretty crazy, but we’re talking about Don Lemon, so that’s a given. But his latest unhinged rant veers into incitement to violence. It’s hard to follow his train of thought because it goes off the tracks. He says he wants black and brown people to arm themselves against ICE agents. He also references illegal aliens. It’s a mess of a message, but many are calling on authorities to investigate the failed CNN anchor.

Conservatives are calling for an INVESTIGATION into Don Lemon after he called on black people and brown people to get armed to defend against ICE agents "Get a GUN! [...] [ICE is] knocking on your door! And taking you away without due process as a citizen!" "Go back and read what the 2nd Amendment says. Perhaps it will knock some SENSE in the heads of these people!" "NOBODY is illegal! It is a misdemeanor!"

Here’s his rambling rant against ICE and his call to arms (WATCH)

🚨 UPDATE: Conservatives are calling for an INVESTIGATION into Don Lemon after he called on black people and brown people to get armed to defend against ICE agents



"Get a GUN! [...] [ICE is] knocking on your door! And taking you away without due process as a citizen!"



"Go back… pic.twitter.com/twRzjGsD7l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

That’s exactly what needs to happen🤯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) October 17, 2025

It wouldn’t hurt for him to get a visit from federal authorities before someone follows his asinine advice.

Commenters say Lemon is breaking the law. We’ll leave that to the investigators to decide.

I'm pretty sure telling people to attack law enforcement is a federal crime punishable with prison time. pic.twitter.com/2qYlBeEf9k — Socrates the Chad (@SocratesTheChad) October 17, 2025

This is textbook incitement to insurrection. Calling for violence against the federal government ... yikes, man.



Don Lemon needs to be paid a visit @FBIDirectorKash. This is highly illegal... pic.twitter.com/T9LRTzcxin — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 17, 2025

Knowing Lemon, he’ll turn this into him being a victim somehow if he receives a call or a knock on his door.

Posters say those taking Lemon’s suggestions are simply setting themselves up to be shot and possibly killed.

This 🤡 is trying to get people killed.



Nobody is going to avoid deportation by shooting ICE agents.



They're either going to get killed themselves or else end up in prison.



Don Lemon is a certifiable idiot. — Big Jayhawk (@rdmagnum) October 17, 2025

Lemon knows they'll be no accountability for saying that. It's a race to the extreme now. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) October 17, 2025

Liberals: Guns are bad.



Liberals now: Minorities need to be armed.



What happened to their logic? — Seekerlano (@seekerlano) October 17, 2025

They never had logic or common sense.



Don't waste time with them it's futile to talk sense with a Democrat. — Bkaynative (@bkayvanwinkle) October 17, 2025

Logic and reason are anathema to Democrats as Lemon’s deluge of ignorance proves. Still, hopefully, the correct people will contact him before his flood of stupidity leaves Americans hurt or dead.

