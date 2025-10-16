Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That Set a River on Fire

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did a joint town hall on Wednesday night with fellow socialist Bernie Sanders on CNN. During one moment, AOC went on an unhinged rant where she blamed Deloitte for dumping toxic chemicals in a river and causing it to catch on fire. That’s a pretty big accusation to make towards… wait for it… an accounting and tax services company. We can't stop laughing either!

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

AOC says "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways.



Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.



No idea what she's talking about. pic.twitter.com/mLX64nPnVk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2025

Dow, Dupont, they all start with 'D'. pic.twitter.com/5SOZFkn0Ir — 💖👑Veronica Cline Barton🕵️‍♀️🍸 (@VClinebarton) October 16, 2025

We give her town hall performance a ‘D’.

Maybe AOC misspoke; DuPont would certainly make more sense than Deloitte. Let's see what posters think.

Did she mean DuPont? — stephiegal (@stephiegal) October 16, 2025

Don’t you think she would be smart enough to say DuPont if she meant DuPont? — 😱 (@Li_cents_2_ill) October 16, 2025

I think she meant Deloitte. They are throwing old forms and sharpies into our water systems, per AOC. — Mr. Skeptical (@mr_skeptical01) October 16, 2025

All the audits that Deloitte and Touche do that congress threw into the river! — Scott McBryde (@Scott_McBryde) October 16, 2025

Maybe it was the red ink? — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) October 16, 2025

Those are all interesting theories.

If only we had a journalist available during AOC’s ‘toxic’ spiel. Unfortunately, we just had Kaitlan Collins on hand.

And former conservative reporter Kaitlan Collins just sat there and didn't say a word — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2025

She doesn’t know either. Dumb and Dumber. — Kelly 🇺🇸 (@KJet010820) October 16, 2025

This is what happens when journalism dies. Nothing but activists sitting behind those microphones 😡 — #LetsGoPitt🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@coachanthony79) October 16, 2025

This was probably more ignorance than activism on Collins’ part.

One commenter says it wasn’t Deloitte’s red ink. Was it possibly red wine?

As a former Deloitte employee, I can guarantee that the only thing you’ll ever see them pour is a glass of wine.



Plus, AOC must not know that Deloitte has gone all in on the climate con and the green new scam. — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) October 16, 2025

Sounds like Deloitte won't sue her for defamation then. Shucks. They should. — #theworldisgoingkaput (@07Cat31) October 16, 2025

I don’t think she knows what she’s talking about🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) October 16, 2025

With AOC, that is always the default best answer to anything she says or does.

