The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and...
Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About...
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
VIP
State of Emergency: Los Angeles Bailing Out Illegal Aliens Who Can’t Pay Their...
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans...
Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex...
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military...
VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle
Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken...
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and...

Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That Set a River on Fire

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:21 AM on October 16, 2025

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did a joint town hall on Wednesday night with fellow socialist Bernie Sanders on CNN. During one moment, AOC went on an unhinged rant where she blamed Deloitte for dumping toxic chemicals in a river and causing it to catch on fire. That’s a pretty big accusation to make towards… wait for it… an accounting and tax services company. We can't stop laughing either!

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

We give her town hall performance a ‘D’.

Maybe AOC misspoke; DuPont would certainly make more sense than Deloitte. Let's see what posters think.

Those are all interesting theories.

If only we had a journalist available during AOC’s ‘toxic’ spiel. Unfortunately, we just had Kaitlan Collins on hand.

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
Advertisement

This was probably more ignorance than activism on Collins’ part.

One commenter says it wasn’t Deloitte’s red ink. Was it possibly red wine?

With AOC, that is always the default best answer to anything she says or does.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS CLIMATE CHANGE CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
Gordon K
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On
Brett T.
The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and MAGA ‘Nazis’ or ‘Fascists’
Warren Squire
Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About Chuck Schumer Primary
Warren Squire
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military Fires on Americans
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees) Doug P.
Advertisement