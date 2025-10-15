Royal Pain: Scott Adams Predicts This Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Protests Against Trump Will Fail Brutally

Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s been four months since the first nationwide ‘No Kings’ rally. The second one is scheduled for this Saturday. Political commentator Scott Adams is making a bold prediction for the upcoming ‘No Kings’ protests - they’re going to fail massively.

Start here. (READ)

LMAO! Scott Adams says that the upcoming left-wing No Kings rally in DC on Saturday will fail BRUTALLY.

They can say 'We're fighting Trump' but where's the fight? A bunch of senior citizens marching around with signs that somebody gave them?! Is that the fight? Good luck!"

They have NOTHING.

Here’s the full segment where he lays out his reasons. (WATCH)

The whole protest premise of having no kings is undermined by the fact that they’re happening and not being shut down by President Donald Trump.

Posters saw the first ‘No Kings’ rallies and know exactly what to expect at the seniors-dominated sequel.

Carrying those signs all day makes the arthritis flare up, though.

Posters say at the end of the day, Trump will still be in the White House, being the goat but not a king.

Just you watch. The real changes are coming with the 32nd ‘No Kings’ rallies in 2041.

