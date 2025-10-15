Royal Pain: Scott Adams Predicts This Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Protests Against Trump Will Fail Brutally

It’s been four months since the first nationwide ‘No Kings’ rally. The second one is scheduled for this Saturday. Political commentator Scott Adams is making a bold prediction for the upcoming ‘No Kings’ protests - they’re going to fail massively.

LMAO! Scott Adams says that the upcoming left-wing No Kings rally in DC on Saturday will fail BRUTALLY. They can say 'We're fighting Trump' but where's the fight? A bunch of senior citizens marching around with signs that somebody gave them?! Is that the fight? Good luck!" They have NOTHING.

The whole protest premise of having no kings is undermined by the fact that they’re happening and not being shut down by President Donald Trump.

Posters saw the first ‘No Kings’ rallies and know exactly what to expect at the seniors-dominated sequel.

" A bunch of senior citizens marching around with signs that somebody gave them?!"

Hilarious.

I like to call it a field trip from the retirement community. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 15, 2025

What, you mean angry female boomers followed around by their compliant husbands isn’t inspiring? pic.twitter.com/g8HaIRFsfQ — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) October 15, 2025

🔥 Nothing screams “resistance” like retirees with preprinted signs and free water bottles. The revolution’s on lunch break. 🔥 — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) October 15, 2025

If it is peaceful you will see a lot of mostly white retired aging baby boomers and ex-hippies who are augmenting their social security & retirement income by being “paid” protesters — STAKS | Monetizing Fan Engagement (@Officialstaks) October 15, 2025

It's nice to see the old folks getting some fresh air and sunlight exercise. — John Bemery (@BemeryJohn71428) October 15, 2025

Carrying those signs all day makes the arthritis flare up, though.

Posters say at the end of the day, Trump will still be in the White House, being the goat but not a king.

It will, protesting never works for the cause you’re trying to go up against anyway lol. Their protesting didn’t work last time either, and Trump is still president. Protesting is a bunch of empty words and signs — FSlyer (@FaithSwope1) October 15, 2025

What changed after the last no kings protest??? — ✨️ Faith & Family ✨️ (@jennc2213) October 15, 2025

The first one was so successful they had to have another? Haha. — BasedLeprechaun (@BasedLeprechaun) October 15, 2025

Just you watch. The real changes are coming with the 32nd ‘No Kings’ rallies in 2041.

