Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach
VIP
Legacy Media and Democrats Predicted World War III but Trump Delivered Peace. Will...
One America News Seems to Be the Only Outlet Covering the Pentagon
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with...
SHOCKING NEWS: The Cost of Higher Education Is a Complete Government-Backed SCAM
BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerSh...
YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among...
Liberal Media Forced to Sing Trump's Praises
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanber...
Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't...
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her...
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him...
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to...
VIP
Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)

‘No Kings’ Organizer Says His Protest Movement Is As American As Apple Pie. Then Why the Mexican Flags?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember the old '70s Chevy jingle that went like this: Baseball, hotdogs, dumb protests, and Chevrolet. Wait, that’s not right! The ‘No Kings’ protests are happening (again) this weekend, and one of the organizers says the national leftist temper tantrum is as American as apple pie.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

There’s nothing more American than falsely calling half the country Nazis, fascists, racists, and more. Bring the whole family, including the pets!

Posters are upset at the ridiculous framing of a pro-illegal alien Democrat rally full of lies and imaginary grievances being presented as ‘American.’

There’s nothing more anti-American than the pro-socialist shift these protests represent.

As with Kamala, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are pushing a false narrative of what these protests are about and how we should feel about them. Remember this? (WATCH)

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

‘Masculine’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

We already know what we are getting with these rallies: Aging 60s hippies, ridiculous AWFLs, and leftist radicals shouting violent rhetoric at President Donald Trump, MAGA, and ICE.

There should be plenty of shocking footage, none of which sane people would ever call 'American' or liken to the goodness of apple pie.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA BORDER SECURITY CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)
Sam J.
One America News Seems to Be the Only Outlet Covering the Pentagon
Brett T.
SHOCKING NEWS: The Cost of Higher Education Is a Complete Government-Backed SCAM
Grateful Calvin
Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach
Brett T.
BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement