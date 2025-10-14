‘No Kings’ Organizer Says His Protest Movement Is As American As Apple Pie. Then Why the Mexican Flags?

If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember the old '70s Chevy jingle that went like this: Baseball, hotdogs, dumb protests, and Chevrolet. Wait, that’s not right! The ‘No Kings’ protests are happening (again) this weekend, and one of the organizers says the national leftist temper tantrum is as American as apple pie.

Check it out. (WATCH)

No Kings organizer calls protests “Most American thing since apple pie."



The branding here is really something:



"Anybody who's been to a protest this year that's been organized by Indivisible or No Kings, has seen moms and grandmas and kids and dogs and funny chants." pic.twitter.com/KZ9PWLSlX0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2025

The propoganda is big with this one. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 14, 2025

The gaslighting is unceasing. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) October 14, 2025

There’s nothing more American than falsely calling half the country Nazis, fascists, racists, and more. Bring the whole family, including the pets!

Posters are upset at the ridiculous framing of a pro-illegal alien Democrat rally full of lies and imaginary grievances being presented as ‘American.’

I’m sick of being told what the American thing to do is by people who hate this country. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 14, 2025

Soros-funded color revolution network: Most American thing since apple pie! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2025

There’s nothing more anti-American than the pro-socialist shift these protests represent.

As with Kamala, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are pushing a false narrative of what these protests are about and how we should feel about them. Remember this? (WATCH)

"Joyous power" ?

Notice there's no mention Men or Fathers and grand dads?

It's just grandma, mom and the kids.

I wonder why that is ?🤔

No Kings is about erasing the patriarchy completely.

The psyops continue. — JP (@J_P1776) October 14, 2025

😂Tim is the definition of Democrat masculinity and JOY!😁 pic.twitter.com/V47XtnoQ4u — JP (@J_P1776) October 14, 2025

‘Masculine’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

We already know what we are getting with these rallies: Aging 60s hippies, ridiculous AWFLs, and leftist radicals shouting violent rhetoric at President Donald Trump, MAGA, and ICE.

Definitely a bunch of old white moms and grandmas and their eunuch men they've dragged along with them.



No argument there. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 14, 2025

Granny relives 1962. "Ban the bomb! This land is your land. This land is my land...Everybody sing!" pic.twitter.com/Fpc53jLDHS — Papa Jake (@JakePapa72681) October 14, 2025

I am sure it will include very patriotic acts like buring the flag and having effigies of the President. — let's connect some dots (@connectdotslove) October 14, 2025

I look forward to matching this clip up to what we actually see on Saturday. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2025

There should be plenty of shocking footage, none of which sane people would ever call 'American' or liken to the goodness of apple pie.

