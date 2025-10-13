Dem Chris Murphy Pushes ‘No Kings’ Protest Rallies After Trump’s Non-Authoritarian Gaza Ceasefire Victory

Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Chris Murphy is railing against imaginary things on MSNBC again. He equates his party’s illegal aliens being lawfully arrested and deported with authoritarianism. As President Donald Trump is securing peace between Israel and Hamas, Murphy is touting his reality-denying 'No Kings' protests.

Here’s Murphy. (WATCH)

We can’t expect the legacy media to cover genuine news when something is being conveniently manufactured to push fake narratives.

Posters approach the 'No Kings' rallies sarcastically, since Democrats think various large protests can undo the election that put Trump back into the Oval Office.

Amazingly, no one thought of it until this year!

Commenters note that being able to hold 'No Kings' rallies with no interference or mass arrests only proves America doesn’t have a king.

It’s so obvious only Democrats could miss it.

It’s so ridiculous when you consider that Kamala Harris was selected to run for president by powers behind the scenes and not by primary voters in 2024. Guess Democrats are okay with queens.

They really are.

Posters say protest participants don’t understand how our constitutional republic works.

With Democrats, it’s always performative and symbolic; there’s no substance. They’ll have their silly rallies where they scream about imaginary stuff. When they go home, nothing will have been accomplished, but one thing will still be the same - America will have no king, just President Donald Trump.

