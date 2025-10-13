Dem Chris Murphy Pushes ‘No Kings’ Protest Rallies After Trump’s Non-Authoritarian Gaza Ceasefire Victory

Democrat Chris Murphy is railing against imaginary things on MSNBC again. He equates his party’s illegal aliens being lawfully arrested and deported with authoritarianism. As President Donald Trump is securing peace between Israel and Hamas, Murphy is touting his reality-denying 'No Kings' protests.

Here’s Murphy. (WATCH)

Chris Murphy: We are in the middle of an authoritarian takeover, but if enough people show up for the No Kings protests we still have a chance to save the country.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/ECqOWi5tnU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2025

'Please, please, please attend the 'No Kings' protests. We need to give legacy media something to broadcast!' — RD (@rodericdeane) October 13, 2025

We can’t expect the legacy media to cover genuine news when something is being conveniently manufactured to push fake narratives.

Posters approach the 'No Kings' rallies sarcastically, since Democrats think various large protests can undo the election that put Trump back into the Oval Office.

If only people had known over the past four thousand years that kings could be stopped by just having a no kings protest. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 13, 2025

Would’ve been a history-altering discovery — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2025

Amazingly, no one thought of it until this year!

Commenters note that being able to hold 'No Kings' rallies with no interference or mass arrests only proves America doesn’t have a king.

How many authoritarian leaders allow giant street protest to take place take your time we’re listening — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) October 13, 2025

The fact that you have the right to hold a No Kings protest tells you it's all grandstanding and not really needed. Try holding a No Communists protest in China or a Pride Parade in Palestine or a Passion Play in Nigeria. You'll find real authoritarianism and oppression then. — Chasing Baseball (@ChasingBBSystem) October 13, 2025

Or that protesting unimpeded by the government generally meant you already did not have a king… — The Combatant Economist (@TheCombatantEc1) October 13, 2025

It’s so obvious only Democrats could miss it.

It’s so ridiculous when you consider that Kamala Harris was selected to run for president by powers behind the scenes and not by primary voters in 2024. Guess Democrats are okay with queens.

Seriously. They are imbeciles🤦🏼‍♀️ — Mom Of 3 (@ELM1024) October 13, 2025

They really are.

Posters say protest participants don’t understand how our constitutional republic works.

Yes if they all show up it voids the legitimacy of a democratically elected president 🙄. We already know the amount of people who don’t agree with him from election results. All of them standing in a field or street when they could enjoy the weekend changes what? — Tacticoolvet🇺🇸🤙 (@Tacticoolvet) October 13, 2025

Sorry, Chris. This isn't the French Revolution (which ended badly). It doesn't matter how many people show up for your "No Kings." Everything has to be done by the Constitution. — Ed Kalski (@EKalski78299) October 13, 2025

What exactly are they planning at this rally that would "save our country" if enough people show up? — Vitamin D is better than any mask or vax🌞 (@AngelaSeale6) October 13, 2025

With Democrats, it’s always performative and symbolic; there’s no substance. They’ll have their silly rallies where they scream about imaginary stuff. When they go home, nothing will have been accomplished, but one thing will still be the same - America will have no king, just President Donald Trump.

