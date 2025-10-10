Scott Jennings Wrecks Letitia James With Her Own Social Media Post About Mortgage Fraud

Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that answering the question of whether New York Attorney General Letitia James should be prosecuted for mortgage fraud has already definitively been answered. By who, you ask? Well, Letitia James herself, on X. There’s always a post!

Here’s Jennings referencing the ultimate receipt. (WATCH)

Jennings is right. Those hostages would never return home on President Kamala Harris’s watch.

Posters noticed one CNN panelist in particular had a problem with the truth Jennings was dropping. Also, take a look at James’s self-damning social media posts.

Thank you for those, Tish!

Posters say James is just experiencing the boomerang effect.

We love when Democrats get some FO to go with their FA.

Posters are tired of Democrats lying in her defense; they say it’s time she gets as good as she gives.

"She brought a case that she thought was meritorious". That's how they do it. They turn all objective criteria into SUBjective criteria so they can wiggle out of the noose. She "thought". Meaning it was an honest mistake, blah blah blah. I wish there were airbags in those chairs so every time one of them lies or intentionally misleads I could send them into the rafters.

— Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) October 10, 2025

Let’s be real, even if it was retaliatory, which I can see where it would be, I’ve got no issue with it because she went after him with everything she had for the very same damn reason she’s now been indicted for.

If truly “no one is above the law” as she campaigned on against Trump, let the chips fall where they may and stop whining about it.

— Prognostikater (@prognostikater) October 10, 2025

Yes, no one is above the law. We’re happy James is getting to experience everything she so self-righteously preached.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

