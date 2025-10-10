Scott Jennings Wrecks Letitia James With Her Own Social Media Post About Mortgage Fraud

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that answering the question of whether New York Attorney General Letitia James should be prosecuted for mortgage fraud has already definitively been answered. By who, you ask? Well, Letitia James herself, on X. There’s always a post!

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings referencing the ultimate receipt. (WATCH)

Allow me to quote Letitia James directly:



"When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hard-working people."



There was no outrage from Dems about Tish's political prosecution of Trump — but now that the shoe is on the other foot, it's a crisis. pic.twitter.com/uEzi48wCyi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 10, 2025

Jennings is right. Those hostages would never return home on President Kamala Harris’s watch.

Posters noticed one CNN panelist in particular had a problem with the truth Jennings was dropping. Also, take a look at James’s self-damning social media posts.

Why is the redhead there shaking her head? Everything said here is not only 100% true, it is in her own words.



She never made any secret about a crusade against Trump from day one, so why the head shake?



I'd love to hear her try to explain it, but I already know she can't. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) October 10, 2025

Thank you for those, Tish!

Posters say James is just experiencing the boomerang effect.

Trump got loans and paid them back with interest. Even the banks said what Tish brought against Trump was ridiculous. If it were anything but a New York jurisdiction, it would have been laughing out of court. A Grand Jury brought this indictment against Leticia James, not Trump. — Fullmental Alchemist (@KekAStan) October 10, 2025

It's good old-fashioned karma served ice cold 🤔... — Jerry Moore (@Jerry_Moore1967) October 10, 2025

We love when Democrats get some FO to go with their FA.

Posters are tired of Democrats lying in her defense; they say it’s time she gets as good as she gives.

"She brought a case that she thought was meritorious". That's how they do it. They turn all objective criteria into SUBjective criteria so they can wiggle out of the noose. She "thought". Meaning it was an honest mistake, blah blah blah. I wish there were airbags in those chairs so every time one of them lies or intentionally misleads I could send them into the rafters. — Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) October 10, 2025

Let’s be real, even if it was retaliatory, which I can see where it would be, I’ve got no issue with it because she went after him with everything she had for the very same damn reason she’s now been indicted for. If truly “no one is above the law” as she campaigned on against Trump, let the chips fall where they may and stop whining about it. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) October 10, 2025

Yes, no one is above the law. We’re happy James is getting to experience everything she so self-righteously preached.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.