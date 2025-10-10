Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and...
Hakeem Jeffries Erupts After Reporter Tells Him Dem Party’s Schumer Shutdown Is Hurting Military Families

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

On Friday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was confronted with the damage being caused by his party’s Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. He erupted with his party’s scripted lies after a reporter told him military families are struggling with groceries because of his party’s pro-illegal alien temper tantrum.

Start here. (READ)

WOW! Hakeem Jeffries is now LOSING IT upon being challenged for withholding pay from the American troops by his own party keeping the government shut down

REPORTER: We already see paychecks missed, soldiers lining up in food kitchens...are you worried this may hurt Americans?

HAKEEM: Republicans control the House, Senate and presidency! THEY shut it down! And they aren't serious about paying our troops!!

REPORTER: Republicans voted for temporary government funding legislation...

HAKEEM: It's a PARTISAN spending bill!

[The bill contains NO budgetary changes...]

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The first and most solemn duty of the federal government is to provide for the common defense, which includes paying our soldiers. The Democratic Party is intentionally failing this duty to use our troops as a political bargaining chip. This isn't a policy dispute; it is a fundamental and disqualifying failure of governance.

— Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) October 10, 2025

The Democrats favor their hordes of precious illegal aliens over our country’s servicemen, servicewomen, and their families.

Posters say Jeffries is losing his cool because Democrats are losing the public perception war.

Jeffries lied about Republicans controlling the Senate. 

He knows Republicans only have 53 members in the Senate and the clean CR bill needs 60 votes to pass. Democrats forced the Schumer Shutdown instead. Posters and the growing public see the truth.

Jeffries has earned his sombrero.

We need some sombrero memes to help us get through the weekend.

Yes, neither are charismatic, attractive, or convincing. The more videos they release and the more TV ‘news’ interviews they do, the worse it is for the Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

