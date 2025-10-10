Hakeem Jeffries Erupts After Reporter Tells Him Dem Party’s Schumer Shutdown Is Hurting Military Families

On Friday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was confronted with the damage being caused by his party’s Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. He erupted with his party’s scripted lies after a reporter told him military families are struggling with groceries because of his party’s pro-illegal alien temper tantrum.

WOW! Hakeem Jeffries is now LOSING IT upon being challenged for withholding pay from the American troops by his own party keeping the government shut down REPORTER: We already see paychecks missed, soldiers lining up in food kitchens...are you worried this may hurt Americans? HAKEEM: Republicans control the House, Senate and presidency! THEY shut it down! And they aren't serious about paying our troops!! REPORTER: Republicans voted for temporary government funding legislation... HAKEEM: It's a PARTISAN spending bill!

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Hakeem Jeffries is now LOSING IT upon being challenged for withholding pay from the American troops by his own party keeping the government shut down



REPORTER: We already see paychecks missed, soldiers lining up in food kitchens...are you worried this may hurt Americans?… pic.twitter.com/TujF1H9cEz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2025

The first and most solemn duty of the federal government is to provide for the common defense, which includes paying our soldiers. The Democratic Party is intentionally failing this duty to use our troops as a political bargaining chip. This isn't a policy dispute; it is a fundamental and disqualifying failure of governance. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) October 10, 2025

The Democrats favor their hordes of precious illegal aliens over our country’s servicemen, servicewomen, and their families.

Posters say Jeffries is losing his cool because Democrats are losing the public perception war.

Dollar Store Obama always loses it!



He’s nothing but a Mexican hat wearing blowhard who thinks he is actually accomplishing something good for the American people.



He needs to be put in his place!



…YESTERDAY! — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 10, 2025

Hakeem is losing and he knows it. The public perception battle is being lost. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2025

Yes…minute by minute.



Interview by interview.



Media appearance to media appearance.



Mexican hat meme to Mexican hat meme.



…The Democrats NEED to be buried!



There is no coming back from this given the impact on those directly impacted.



Funding illegals = Unacceptable! — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 10, 2025

Jeffries lied about Republicans controlling the Senate.

He knows Republicans only have 53 members in the Senate and the clean CR bill needs 60 votes to pass. Democrats forced the Schumer Shutdown instead. Posters and the growing public see the truth.

Funny how he doesn't mention that it needs 60 votes (including Dems) to pass.



And that they voted for the same CR numerous times in the past.



Gaslighter. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 10, 2025

I like him better with the sombrero on....



Put it back on Hakeem!!!!



Ole' — A Bourgeois (@RealABourgeois) October 10, 2025

Jeffries has earned his sombrero.

We need some sombrero memes to help us get through the weekend.

All he does is talk. Don't talk about it be about it. Open the Government bro. pic.twitter.com/5IzKZupl1m — BIG ORANGE SOLDIER (@Big_Orange44) October 10, 2025

The best part of this shutdown has been watching Chucky and Hakeem melt down nonstop. Pure cinema. 😂 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 10, 2025

Yes, neither are charismatic, attractive, or convincing. The more videos they release and the more TV ‘news’ interviews they do, the worse it is for the Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



