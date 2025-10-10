Dem Influencer Chris Mowrey Thinks Solar Panels Generate Energy in the Dark and Windmills Don’t Need Wind

The Democrat Party is power hungry, but at least one member doesn’t understand how electricity is generated. On Friday, Democrat social media influencer Chris Mowrey went after Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, claiming she was scientifically illiterate. Why? Because she doesn’t share his bizarre belief that solar panels work at night, and that no wind is needed for windmills to generate energy. Heaven, deliver us from these Democrats.

Here’s Mowrey’s ignorant online post. (READ)

the republican nominee in Virginia believes solar panels don’t work when it’s dark outside and windmills don’t work when “there’s no wind”.



Stunning levels of incompetence and garbage. — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) October 9, 2025

Do you have the patent on sunless solar panels and breeze-less windmills? I didn’t see it in a quick patent search. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) October 10, 2025

No, he’s just patently stupid.

Commenters who work in the solar and wind energy industries quickly dispelled Mowrey’s magical thinking.

Hi, Virginia-based energy policy analyst here. Yes, @winwithwinsome is correct that solar panels don’t optimally work because they’re weather-dependent. It’s why Virginia’s energy mix is predominantly natgas and nuclear (87%). Solar optimally works 25% of the year. Least reliable energy source today. Even with battery storage, it’s an inferior source. If solar is great and affordable, it doesn’t need subsidies. Yet, it’s wholly dependent on them. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 10, 2025

I work for one of the largest energy brokerages in the word and we are responsible for most of the solar farms in New York State and they UNEQUIVOCALLY do NOT work at night lol. Their batteries they are attached to are and they hold power converted during the day. — LiberalTearCreator™ (@LibTearCreator1) October 10, 2025

So the batteries store the energy, but neither solar panels nor windmills create energy when the driving forces they rely on are not present. It seems like common sense when it’s all laid out.

No wonder a Democrat couldn’t grasp it. Posters were not done laughing at Mowrey.

So ‘solar’ energy happens at night with no sun? We get that it can be stored in batteries. But, no, solar panels aren’t ‘working’ at night. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) October 10, 2025

Are you suggesting the moon produces solar energy? — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) October 9, 2025

Chris is ordering Lunar Panels as we speak. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) October 10, 2025

We should call them Moon Mattes and sell them to Democrats. Some 'lunar energy' to go with their lunacy. We could sell Democrats' stock in a new company called Inert-G, which sells non-rotating windmills, too!

