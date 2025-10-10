VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of...
Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future...
Nobel Prize Winner, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Award to Trump
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the...
Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Leti...
X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for...
Nobel Laureate Stuns Elites, Dedicates Prize to Trump
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democra...
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones...
VIP
Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote...
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans...

Dem Influencer Chris Mowrey Thinks Solar Panels Generate Energy in the Dark and Windmills Don’t Need Wind

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Heribert Proepper, file

The Democrat Party is power hungry, but at least one member doesn’t understand how electricity is generated. On Friday, Democrat social media influencer Chris Mowrey went after Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, claiming she was scientifically illiterate. Why? Because she doesn’t share his bizarre belief that solar panels work at night, and that no wind is needed for windmills to generate energy. Heaven, deliver us from these Democrats.

Advertisement

Here’s Mowrey’s ignorant online post. (READ)

No, he’s just patently stupid.

Commenters who work in the solar and wind energy industries quickly dispelled Mowrey’s magical thinking.

Hi, Virginia-based energy policy analyst here.  

Yes, @winwithwinsome is correct that solar panels don’t optimally work because they’re weather-dependent. 

It’s why Virginia’s energy mix is predominantly natgas and nuclear (87%). 

Solar optimally works 25% of the year. Least reliable energy source today. Even with battery storage, it’s an inferior source.

If solar is great and affordable, it doesn’t need subsidies. Yet, it’s wholly dependent on them. 

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.

— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 10, 2025

Recommended

VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears
Eric V.
Advertisement

So the batteries store the energy, but neither solar panels nor windmills create energy when the driving forces they rely on are not present. It seems like common sense when it’s all laid out.

No wonder a Democrat couldn’t grasp it. Posters were not done laughing at Mowrey.

We should call them Moon Mattes and sell them to Democrats. Some 'lunar energy' to go with their lunacy. We could sell Democrats' stock in a new company called Inert-G, which sells non-rotating windmills, too!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY ENERGY GREEN ENERGY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears
Eric V.
Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future Trump Lawfare
Warren Squire
X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James
Warren Squire
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democrat Ticket
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears Eric V.
Advertisement